Ex-Prince Andrew 'Poses a Threat' to the Monarchy Following His Recent Scandals as Siblings Prince Edward and Princess Anne Keep in 'Contact' With Him
April 12 2026, Published 3:12 p.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew's recent scandals are reportedly jeopardizing the monarchy's future, according to a royal expert.
BBC correspondent Jennie Bond shared her take as to why the former Duke of York's siblings Prince Edward and Princess Anne are still staying close to him — even though King Charles is opting to stay away.
Prince Edward Visited Ex-Prince Andrew for Easter
"I think this is an illustration of the separation of the institution of monarchy and the royal family. The King and his heir, [Prince] William, have a vested interest in protecting the monarchy and feel they have a duty to do so," Bond told The Mirror.
Andrew moved to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate earlier this month and Edward, 62, reportedly went to visit him for Easter alongside his wife, Sophie.
"Andrew poses a threat to the good name of the monarchy, and so both Charles and William are keeping their distance. I’m sure Anne and Edward feel the same loyalty to the Crown, but they are also slightly more at liberty to keep in contact with Andrew. And it seems they are doing so," Bond continued.
She then gave some insight into what possibly went down between the Duke of Edinburgh and the Royal Navy veteran, saying: "No one has any idea what Edward and Sophie discussed with Andrew. Personally, I doubt it was anything to do with the move to Marsh Farm."
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Ex-Prince Andrew Is 'Profoundly Depressed' at Sandringham
Edward and Sophie, 61, allegedly stayed for dinner with Andrew so the former Earl of Wessex's could "check up on his brother’s mental and physical well-being."
"Some reports say Andrew is as pompous as ever, but others suggest that he is profoundly depressed," Bond said. "It will probably be a very long time before we see him with other members of the family in public."
Prince Edward and Princess Anne Are Staying Connected to the Former Duke
Edward and Anne, 75, "are privately keeping communication channels open" and they are "undoubtedly keeping Charles in the picture too."
"But I guess Edward’s visit suggests that behind the stoic face of the royal family there lies a beating heart. We can only hope that one of them exerts some pressure on their brother to do the decent thing and tell the U.S. authorities what he knows about Jeffrey Epstein," Bond noted.
Andrew was arrested by Windsor cops on February 19 in relation to his friendship with the dead pedophile. He was also mentioned many times in the DOJ's January drop of the Epstein files.