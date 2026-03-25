Ex-Pussycat Dolls Member Jessica Sutta Believes She Was Excluded From Reunion Because of Her Ties to Donald Trump: 'I Was a Liability'

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Jessica Sutta is spilling why she was left out of the Pussycat Dolls reunion. During a March 23 episode of “The Maverick Approach” podcast, the former Pussycat Dolls star got real about not being invited to the PCD Forever tour. The conversation quickly turned candid when she called the reunion “a cash grab,” hinting that her political views may have made her a tough addition to the lineup.

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Source: The Maverick Approach/YouTube Jessica Sutta said she was not invited to the reunion tour.

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"I was a liability. I align with Bobby Kennedy, which is aligning with MAGA. Do I love what [Donald] Trump is doing? Absolutely not. I do not believe in war. [But] we didn’t have a chance for the [vaccine] injured community to get help without him… People are screaming at me, ‘You’re MAGA, you’re MAGA.’ Yeah, I am. I triple down on it because I’m so sick of people telling me who I should be,” she said. “These are psyops, y’all. They are messing with you. It is not real," she vented.

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Source: The Maverick Approach/YouTube

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Sutta also shared that she’s been dealing with medical issues after receiving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in 2021. As it turns out, she wasn’t the only one left out. Fellow original members Carmit Bachar and Melody Thornton were also not included in the comeback. Instead, the tour only features Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt.

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Source: The Maverick Approach/YouTube The ex-Pussycat Dolls member believes her political views made her a 'liability.'

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“None of us were called. None of us were told about anything. In fact, we were blindsided…it was always a secretive thing. And they had been planning it for a year,” Sutta said, adding that she only heard from Scherzinger after the reunion went public. “I don’t plan to call her back. I love Nicole. This is very bittersweet for me. I respect her as an artist. I even cried with joy when she won her Tony [for Sunset Boulevard] just recently,” she claimed.

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Former Pussycat Dolls member Jessica Sutta believes she was not called for the reunion because of her ties to Donald Trump:



"I was a liability […] People are screaming at me, 'You're MAGA, you're MAGA.' Yeah, I am. I triple down on it because I'm like, I'm so sick of people… pic.twitter.com/YaavJIOnmf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 24, 2026 Source: @PopCrave/X

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Sutta didn’t stop there, as she also made it clear she’s done with certain parts of her past performances. “Here’s the thing. I’m not going to lip sync into a microphone ever again. Those days are over. I have my self-worth,” she added, while revealing she didn’t actually contribute to the group’s 2020 comeback track “React.”

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Source: MEGA Other former members were also left out.

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Meanwhile, Bachar echoed similar frustrations on Instagram, saying she found out about the tour at the same time as everyone else. “In light of recent developments, I feel it is important to speak honestly and respectfully,” Bachar wrote. “I was not contacted regarding the group’s decision to move forward, and I learned of these plans at the same time as the public. Given my history with the brand, having been part of its foundation long before its commercial debut and instrumental in the connections that led to the record deal… I would have appreciated direct communication.”

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“While this is disappointing on a personal level, I remain proud of the role I played in helping shape what The Pussycat Dolls became,” she added. “I believe the legacy of any group is built not only by those seen on stage, but also by the collective contributions and shared vision that brought it to life.”

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Source: MEGA The Pussycat Dolls' tour will begin in June.