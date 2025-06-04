Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini Doesn't Think Tom Cruise Will Ever Leave the Religion Because He Might Not 'Make It in the Real World'
Leah Remini left the Church of Scientology in 2013, and though she alleged members are still "terrorizing" her and her family, she's not backing down on exposing the negative aspects of the controversial religion.
While she continues to tell her story, famous members such as Tom Cruise and John Travolta have backed off publicly discussing the organization in recent years, something the actress touched on in a new tell-all interview.
Leah Remini Reveals Why It's Unlikely That Tom Cruise Would Leave Scientology
"They’re being exposed for what they truly believe in and realized, 'We better shut up, or we’re not going to have careers,'" the mom-of-one explained of why members have stopped talking about Scientology publicly. "But that doesn’t mean that they aren’t in agreement with its policies."
When asked if she thinks either of the movie stars will ever leave, she confessed, "I used to hope a lot of these people would, but now I feel like they need Scientology. I don’t know if they’d make it in the real world."
Leah Remini Disses Tom Cruise
The King of Queens alum hasn't had the nicest things to say about the Top Gun lead, as in 2020, The Underground Bunker leaked video footage from an axed Australian miniseries that captured her dissing Cruise.
"I’ve met many people who worked with Tom. They go, 'He’s the nicest guy.' I go, 'Bull----.' Tom is an awful human being to Scientologists," she lamented. "He’s the example of Scientology. They chose the right guy."
Remini accused Cruise and other people of getting the series pulled from the air.
Leah Remini's Past Relationship With Tom Cruise
However, before Remini left the church, she was pals with the Risky Business actor, having attended his 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes.
She also shared a few fun memories of their friendship in her 2015 memoir, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology.
While talking about Cruise, she penned, "I came to think of him as a big kid with his loud laugh, high energy, and goofy ideas of fun. Like when he invited some Scientologists and a few other celebrities like Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, to his house and announced he wanted to play hide-and-seek."
Leah Remini Grew Up as a Scientologist
Remini grew up in the church before she made her departure.
"The organization controls every aspect of your life. We have to report to our ethics departments — the Scientology police — and that’s an everyday activity," she said in the interview of the alleged harsh rules.
"Once your parents become Scientologists, they’re no longer your parents. So, if you ask your mom a question, she’ll say, 'Well, we have to look at the policy.' You’re being raised by Scientology," the Kevin Can Wait actress insisted. "If you’re not [spending] two and a half hours a day studying Scientology, your parents will kick you out of the house."
A representative of the church responded to Remini's recent interview by stating, "There has never existed a shred of evidence to support, let alone prove, any of her outlandish claims."