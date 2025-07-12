or
Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner All Smiles as They're Seen at Red Sox Game With Their Kids: Watch

photo of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck and Samuel Affleck
Source: @MLB/X

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner sat front row at Fenway on July 11.

July 12 2025, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

Take me out to the ballgame!

It was a family affair for Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and two of their three children, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 16, and Samuel Affleck, 13, at Fenway Park on Friday, July 11.

The former couple and their two youngest sat in the front row of the Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays game in Boston, Mass., when they were caught by a camera crew smiling, enjoying their night out.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Family Night at Fenway

Source: @MLB/X

The former couple split in 2015.

When the camera dialed in on the family, NESN commentator Dave O’Brien announced, “Great Red Sox family right there, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and their kids.”

Ben and Jen sat next to each other while the two children sat in the outside seats. The family was dressed casually and appeared to have been watching the game without any beer or hot dogs in hand.

Fans React to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Family Night

exes ben affleck jennifer garner red sox game kids
Source: mega

The former couple was married for 13 years.

After a clip of the former couple, who were married from 2005 until 2018, went viral on X, social media users were baffled to see them getting along.

“Huh? Are they a thing again?” questioned one.

“This man flips between ex’s more than the ball flips between gloves during that game,” joked another.

“No matter what he did, she always took care of him because he is the father of her children. That shows what a great woman and mother she is,” wrote a third.

'We Grew Apart'

exes ben affleck jennifer garner red sox game kids fenway
Source: mega

Ben Affleck previously said he and Jennifer Garner 'grew apart.'

In a 2021 interview on The Howard Stern Show, the Accountant actor explained why he and Jen decided to separate in 2015 before their divorce was finalized three years later.

“The truth was, we took our time, we made a decision, we grew apart. We had a marriage that did not work. This happens,” Ben said.

Did Ben Affleck Cheat on Jennifer Garner With Their Nanny?

exes ben affleck jennifer garner red sox game kids at fenway
Source: mega

Jennifer Garner cleared Ben Affleck of cheating on her with their nanny.

Although rumors of an affair with their nanny circulated, the mom-of-three dished in an interview shortly after her separation that Ben’s alleged intimacy with their children’s nanny did not lead to them ending their marriage.

“[The nanny] had nothing to do with our decision to divorce,” she explained. “She was not part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes. It’s not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Relationship Statuses

ben affleck jennifer garner red sox game kids
Source: mega

Jennifer Garner is currently dating John Miller after igniting their relationship in 2018.

Although Ben and Jen are amicable, the 13 Going on 30 actress is dating John Miller, whom she sparked a relationship with in 2018. The couple split in 2020 and reconnected in 2021.

Ben, on the other hand, is reportedly single after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez was finalized in January.

