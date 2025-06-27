Jennifer Garner and John Miller's Relationship Timeline: Everything to Know
October 2018: Jennifer Garner Reentered the Dating Scene
Shortly after Jennifer Garner finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, People reported the 13 Going on 30 actress had begun dating again.
"Jen has been wanting to move on and now when the divorce is finalized, she finally can," a source told the news outlet. "She has had no choice but to be patient since Ben needed to finish his rehab treatment. But she was ready to sign the papers."
The insider continued, "Jen doesn't want to be single for the rest of her life, so she is open to dating. She has been on dates, but it seems she isn't serious about a guy. As always, she is mostly focused on her kids and her job."
Shortly after the news broke, a separate source revealed Garner was "casually" dating CaliGroup CEO John Miller. Although things were reportedly "not serious" at the time, the mom-of-three was reportedly "excited about the future."
November 2018: Jennifer Garner and John Miller Made Their First Public Appearance Together
Garner and Miller were spotted out and about in Los Angeles as they watched the Dear Evan Hansen musical at the Ahmanson Theater.
Despite their first public appearance together, a source said The Adam Project actress wanted to keep things private.
"She doesn't call him her boyfriend," said an insider. "But she loves getting attention from John. They have fun together and it's easy. She only sees John when she isn't busy with her kids. He understands that her kids are her number one priority."
September 2019: Jennifer Garner and John Miller Were Spotted in Santa Monica Before Their Split
According to a source, Miller was "the complete opposite" of Affleck, making Garner feel like she had finally found "a true partner."
"John and Jen are in similar places in their lives and can relate to raising kids after a divorce. They’re on the same page and understand where things stand," the insider added.
One year after their first public outing, Garner and Miller were photographed dining at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif.
March 2021: Jennifer Garner Confirmed She Was Single
People reported that Garner and Miller called it quits in late 2019, while a source told Us Weekly the relationship ended around August 2020.
The Ghosts of Girlfriends Past actress seemingly hinted at their split when she cheekily dropped a Tinder joke in January 2020. However, she only confirmed her status in a March 2021 interview.
"I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever," she told People. "But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it; I'm good."
2021 to 2023: Jennifer Garner and John Miller Were Photographed Together Again
Garner and Miller sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted hanging out in public again.
"It started up a few weeks ago," a source told Us Weekly in May 2021, confirming the twosome were back together.
In September 2021, they were photographed walking in New York City while holding coffee cups. They were also seen walking close together at John F. Kennedy International Airport in March 2022.
Then, in January 2023, Garner and Miller were seen holding hands as they stepped out for a stroll in Santa Barbara.
February 2023: A Source Confirmed Jennifer Garner and John Miller Had Reconciled
Following a series of outings, a source said Garner and Miller were happy together after reconciling their romance.
"They have a very special relationship," an insider told People. "It's never been the easiest one though since they both have families. They took a long break from dating, but Jen is very happy that they are back together."
February 2025: Jennifer Garner and John Miller Spent Time in Los Angeles
Amid rumored tension between Miller and Affleck, Garner and her man enjoyed a stroll in Los Angeles.
"Everything is fine with John and Jen," a source said of their romance. "Those close to them haven't heard of any issues."
The following month, the businessman visited Garner at her Brentwood, Calif., home.
April 2025: Jennifer Garner and John Miller Enjoyed PDA-Filled Outing
Multiple news outlets released photos of Garner and Miller enjoying a PDA-filled outing in Los Angeles on April 19. One snap showed the Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day star giving her boyfriend a sweet kiss.