Jennifer Garner and John Miller's Relationship Timeline: Everything to Know

Shortly after Jennifer Garner finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, People reported the 13 Going on 30 actress had begun dating again.

"Jen has been wanting to move on and now when the divorce is finalized, she finally can," a source told the news outlet. "She has had no choice but to be patient since Ben needed to finish his rehab treatment. But she was ready to sign the papers."

The insider continued, "Jen doesn't want to be single for the rest of her life, so she is open to dating. She has been on dates, but it seems she isn't serious about a guy. As always, she is mostly focused on her kids and her job."

Shortly after the news broke, a separate source revealed Garner was "casually" dating CaliGroup CEO John Miller. Although things were reportedly "not serious" at the time, the mom-of-three was reportedly "excited about the future."