Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Are 'Closer Than Ever' Despite Divorcing 9 Years Ago: 'They Like Spending Time Together'

In 2020, Affleck, who shares three kids, Seraphina, Fin and Samuel, with Garner, said he was to blame for their relationship crumbling.

"I drank relatively normal for a long time. And I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. That was in 2015-2016. Alcohol, of course, created many marital problems,” he told the New York Times.

The actor continued: "The biggest regret of my life is this divorce. Shame is really toxic. There is no positive by-product of shame. It is just a toxic and hideous feeling of low self-esteem. It's not particularly healthy for me to be obsessed with failures, relapses, and hurt myself. I certainly made mistakes. I certainly did things I regret. But you need to compose yourself, learn from it, learn a little more, try to keep going ahead."