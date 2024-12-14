Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Are 'Closer Than Ever' Despite Divorcing 9 Years Ago: 'They Like Spending Time Together'
Ben Affleck has been seen cozying up to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner lately, but it doesn't mean they're an item.
“Ben and Jen are closer than ever,” a source dished about the pair, who got married in 2005 but split in 2015. “They’ve developed a mutual respect and a deeper level of friendship they didn’t have before. It has some friends asking if they could be on their way to getting back together.”
Since they finalized their divorce in 2018, the Gone Girl star, 52, who has struggled with alcohol and addiction for decades, is in a better place, as he “got the help he needed, got sober, remarried and is now getting divorced again,” said the source. “He’s done a lot of work on himself, and he’s a much better man for it. It’s what Jen has always hoped for him.”
The 13 Going on 30 lead, 52, “has watched him evolve. She’s seen the progress and the transformation, and it’s changed how she feels about him,” said the source, adding that “it’s no secret that Ben thinks Jen was the best thing to ever happen to him.”
In 2020, Affleck, who shares three kids, Seraphina, Fin and Samuel, with Garner, said he was to blame for their relationship crumbling.
"I drank relatively normal for a long time. And I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. That was in 2015-2016. Alcohol, of course, created many marital problems,” he told the New York Times.
The actor continued: "The biggest regret of my life is this divorce. Shame is really toxic. There is no positive by-product of shame. It is just a toxic and hideous feeling of low self-esteem. It's not particularly healthy for me to be obsessed with failures, relapses, and hurt myself. I certainly made mistakes. I certainly did things I regret. But you need to compose yourself, learn from it, learn a little more, try to keep going ahead."
Now that he's single again following his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, he was seen hanging out with Garner and their kids for Thanksgiving.
“They have a history and a deep love for each other. They like spending time together and light up when they see each other,” noted the source. “Let’s just say that Ben and Jen are in a very good place.”
