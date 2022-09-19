From Southern California To Montana: Fall's 2022 Ultimate Luxury Getaway Guide
As the season changes and the cool weather is quickly approaching, we’re all in the dreaming and planning stages of our next destination or holiday getaway.
Whether you prefer to bask in the sun or sip on hot cocoa at a ski resort, we've got your covered! Lifestyle Expert Christine Lusita exclusively tells OK! about her top fall 2022 ultimate relaxation destinations.
Pack your bags because it's about to be the trip of a lifetime!
Scroll through the gallery below to get some ideas of where to go next.
Southern California: Terranea Resort
Ocean views. Magical Sunsets. A luxury resort like no other. Discover Terranea – situated above coastal bluffs with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, the 102-acre getaway is the ultimate oceanfront fall travel destination in Southern California.
Terranea offers guests a truly transformative and premier setting to discover a variety of spacious guestrooms and suites, distinct dining, spa and fitness center, award-winning golf course, four swimming pools, adventures by sea, and more.
With unparalleled service and coastal curated offerings for every guest, discover a truly unforgettable experience and immersive sense of wonder along the scenic Palos Verdes Peninsula at Terranea Resort.
"One of my favorite happy places to relax, eat delicious cuisine, tap into my creative side by learning a few new things with my family is this little hidden gem in Southern California, called Terranea Resort. They have so many incredible activities and experiences to enjoy for the whole family," Lusita says.
Montana: Paws Up
Paws Up feels like your very own Private National Park set on 60 square miles of land, offering 28 luxury homes and a seasonal selection of 36 glamping tents.
Great for families with over 50 outdoor activities (cattle drives, ATV tours, river rafting, fly-fishing, archery, mountain biking, etc.), and is open year-round so that goes for the winter holidays, too (snowmobiling, Moon Biking, snow-shoeing, snow-tubing, ice skating, snow shoeing, etc.).
New this winter, the resort will introduce MoonBikes — the first emission-free electric snow bike, for guests to explore the vast property. It's the first resort in the U.S. to offer them!
"When I’m ready to jump in to my adventurous side and reconnect with nature and mother earth, there is no better place then to head over to Montana for the best glamping place on earth!" Lusita exclaims.
San Pablo Bay, California: Graton Resort & Casino
Graton Resort & Casino is a 65-acre resort with 200 upscale hotel rooms and suites, and it's earned a Four Diamond rating from AAA for its superior quality and service. Graton Resort & Casino‘s 10,000 square foot Spa & Salon is now introducing CBD (cannabidiol) massage, facial, manicure and pedicure treatments — and they even have an expanded pool area (148,000-gallon swimming pool) with a bar, pool-side dining, spacious cabanas and comfortable lounge chairs. What more could you ask for?!
"Soak up the sun at this resort and make sure to indulge in a massage!" Lusita says.
Hawaii: Andaz Maui At Wailea Resort
Situated on Maui’s premier southwestern coastline along Mokapu Beach, The 15-acre beachfront Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort features three cascading infinity pools, one lagoon pool, a full-service spa with a private adults-only pool, and two highly acclaimed restaurants, Ka’ana Kitchen and Morimoto Maui by Chef Masaharu Morimoto.
The resort recently unveiled 19 three-bedroom "Ilikai Villas," which pay homage to "Ilikai," the Hawaiian word for horizon, some offering private plunge pools and the penthouse offering a glass bottom cantilevered pool.
Andaz Maui has recently unveiled its latest Wellness activities and excursions, including:
Mix it Up – Guests are joined by the resort’s expert mixologists to shake and stir cocktails in a guided class.
Walk Story, “Talk Story” – Talk Story, one of the great oral traditions in Hawaii is the act of sharing stories, ideas, and wisdom with one another. Guests are invited to join an island advocate on a walking tour of the resort and learn about hidden gems of insight into the property’s relationship with Hawaiian culture.
Outrigger Canoe Experience – Guests will voyage out towards the horizon and explore Mokapu Beach on an outrigger canoe, while learning how this transportation essential turned sport is still popular in today’s Hawaiian culture.
Blend and Balance – Guests will discover the nutritional power of Hawaiian food staples including bananas, coconut and taro, along with other locally grown ingredients with this smoothie blending experience.
"We all know the warm and relaxed feeling that comes over us when we even mention Hawaii … and this ultimate luxury getaway is a staple to some our favorite celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade amongst countless others and one step on to this property and you’ll see why…" Lusita says.
Los Angeles, California: Fairmont Century Plaza
Born on the former site of a 20th Century Studios backlot in 1966, Los Angeles’ famed Century Plaza hotel has returned to center stage following a $2.5B renovation. Century City’s newest social hub and luxury hotel, Fairmont Century Plaza has been completely reimagined with 400 luxurious guest rooms complete with their own private terraces, 63 high-end residences, the world-class Fairmont Spa Century Plaza, French-inspired Brasserie, Lumière, and one of the top rooftop pools with 360-degree views of L.A.
A showpiece of the luxury hotel, the spa eludes relaxation and rejuvenation, and features nine grand treatment rooms, including a Dr. Rita Rakus Clinic, in partnership with the award-winning doctor who revolutionized cosmetic and wellness treatments in the U.K., a Himalayan salt room, sanarium, aroma therapy steam rooms, treatments designed to improve stress and sleep, and more.
Additionally, signature restaurant, Lumière is not to miss. Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, the menus are driven by the pulse of the season with dishes inspired by traditional Parisian fare. Highlights include French onion soup, chicken liver mousse, and the decadent seafood towers. Meanwhile, The Bar, situated in the center of the lobby, provides a playful setting for the finest craft cocktails and live music.
"So many of us dream of coming to California and right in the heart of Los Angeles, is the most AMAZING hotel … It’s my favorite Los Angeles escape to rejuvenate and recharge in their award winning spa — this is one not to miss! To make my travel plans inspiring and hassle free, I always use Dream Escapades travel," she says.
Oklahoma: The Artesian Hotel, Casino & Spa
Located in Chickasaw Country, about halfway between Dallas and Oklahoma City in south-central Oklahoma, is the magnificent Artesian Hotel, Casino and Spa, situated in downtown Sulphur. The original hotel, built in the early 20th century, was an oasis of luxury and known for its restorative springs where guests “took to the waters” for health, healing and wellness.
Today, the hotel has been reimagined and recreated by the Chickasaw Nation with a classic design that pays homage to the past. Beyond the threshold are 81 elegantly appointed rooms and suites divided among four floors and two wings. In addition to both casual and fine dining, along with a contemporary cocktail lounge and a Vegas-style casino, The Artesian is also home to the Sole’renity Spa, named among the nation’s Top 100 Spas by Spas of America. Within walking distance from the resort are a number of shops, restaurants, art galleries and wine tasting as well as the Chickasaw National Recreation Area. For more information, visit https://www.chickasawcountry.com/.
"If you're looking to relax, shop or visit some galleries, this is the right spot for you!" Lusita says.
CheapCarribean
Fall/winter travel seekers looking to escape the cooling weather can enjoy ultimate savings by booking a vacation with CheapCaribbean's Semi-Annual Sale. Travelers can choose from a diverse selection of resorts located right on the beach in the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America — and who doesn't love a budget friendly option!
Whether you're wanting to book a family vacation, an adult's only retreat, romance or single's getaway, CheapCaribbean has its customers covered with its varying resort brands each specializing in different types of beach vacations.
CheapCaribbean's Semi-Annual Sale is bookable from September 7, 2022 to October 2, 2022, offering 3-night hotel stays from $149* + an extra $150 off sitewide. Travelers who book a vacation package with hotel and airfare can save an extra $75 with promo code 75SEMI on 4+ night vacation packages for travel September 6, 2022 - December 20, 2022 or an extra $150 with promo code 150SEMI on 4+ night vacation packages for travel December 21, 2022 - June 30, 2023.
"If you’re looking for budget friendly options to escape to the sandy beaches of the Caribbean … this is my go to for all bookings!" the expert says.