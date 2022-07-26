OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Shopping > Travel
OK LogoSHOPPING

Summer Travel Essentials That Will Make Your Next Getaway A Breeze — Shop Now

travel essentials vacation packing flying luggage abroad shop feature
Source: Unsplash
By:

Jul. 26 2022, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email
In this article

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Summer is nearly halfway over... which means you are running out of time to book your next getaway if you are trying to escape everyday life by the end of the season.

Whether headed out on a short weekend trip with friends or planning a long romantic vacation, any break is a well-deserved one.

To help jumpstart and inspire your next exciting endeavor, OK! has come up with a curated collection of all your travel necessities!

We have rounded up everything you need — from swimsuits to stylish airport outfits, cosmetic sets and safety must-haves — we will ensure you are fully prepared for your next vacation with these must-have essentials you can shop directly through our site below!

Article continues below advertisement

Best Travel Outfits & Vacation Styles

Step on to the sand in the most chic silhouettes. Between the most trending colors of pink and green, neutral "coastal grandmother" outfit inspiration and a pair of stunning sunglasses, your suitcase will be all you need to prove your inner fashionista.

KIM KARDASHIAN'S SKIMS SWIMWEAR LINE ANNOUNCES RESTOCK OF BEST-SELLING BATHING SUITS — SHOP NOW

travel essentials vacation packing flying luggage abroad shop
Source: LIVELY

LIVELY's The Ruched Plunge Bralette & High Waist Swim Bundle retails for $95 at wearlively.com.

Article continues below advertisement
travel essentials vacation packing flying luggage abroad shop
Source: Sunski

Sunski's Dipsea Sunglasses retail for $58 at sunski.com.

travel essentials vacation packing flying luggage abroad shop
Source: LA Apparel

LA Apparel's Classic Floppy Hat retails for $44 at losangelesapparel.net.

Article continues below advertisement
travel essentials vacation packing flying luggage abroad shop
Source: Good American

Good American's Always Fits Hot Shoulder One-Piece retails for $95 at goodamerican.com.

travel essentials vacation packing flying luggage abroad shop
Source: Toms x Krost

Toms x Krost's The Charlie Tank retails for $48 at toms.com.

Article continues below advertisement
travel essentials vacation packing flying luggage abroad shop
Source: TJ Maxx

For Cynthia's Linen Beach Pants are on sale retailing for $12 (regularly $16.99) at tjmaxx.tjx.com.

Best Travel Accessories & Cosmetic Sets

No need to stress when trying to stuff all of your beauty essentials into your suitcase last minute. With these adorable travel-sized skin and hair care products, you are good to go!

BACK IN STOCK: E.L.F. COSMETICS HALO GLOW LIQUID FILTER HIGHLIGHTER — SHOP NOW

Article continues below advertisement
travel essentials vacation packing flying luggage abroad shop
Source: Winky Luxe

Winky Luxe's Mascara & Lip Oil Set retails for $29 at winkylux.com.

travel essentials vacation packing flying luggage abroad shop
Source: Public Goods

Public Goods' Travel Set retails for $19.95 at publicgoods.com.

Article continues below advertisement
travel essentials vacation packing flying luggage abroad shop
Source: Skylar Body

Skylar Body's Urban Rose Travel Size Fragrance retails for $29 at skylar.com.

travel essentials vacation packing flying luggage abroad shop
Source: Kora Organics

Kora Organics' On-The-Glow Essentials Pack retails for $122 at us.koraorganics.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Best Travel Luggage & Weekender Bags

There is no better way to arrive to your next adventure in style with matching minimalist and chic luggage sets.

travel essentials vacation packing flying luggage abroad shop
Source: Revolve

BEIS' The Mini Weekend Bag retails for $88 at revolve.com.

Article continues below advertisement
travel essentials vacation packing flying luggage abroad shop
Source: Revolve

BEIS' 29" Luggage retails for $298 at revolve.com.

travel essentials vacation packing flying luggage abroad shop
Source: Anthropologie

Cleobella's Luna Weekender Tote retails for $148 at anthropologie.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Best Health & COVID Safety Travel Items

Don't ruin the fun by getting sick on vacation. These necessities will make sure you stay healthy while still having the time of your life!

travel essentials vacation packing flying luggage abroad shop
Source: Anthropologie

Pinch Provisions' Hand Sanitizer Key Chain retails for $12 at anthropologie.com.

Article continues below advertisement
travel essentials vacation packing flying luggage abroad shop
Source: EveryWell

EveryWell's COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit retails for $109 at everywell.com.

travel essentials vacation packing flying luggage abroad shop
Source: Rowing Blazers

Rowing Blazers' Pink Blazer Twill Face Mask retails for $5 at rowingblazers.com.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.