ENTERTAINMENT Fallout 'Season 2' Teaser Dives Into New Vegas: What to Expect Source: Prime Video/YouTube 'Fallout' Season 2 premiered its teaser at Gamescom 2025, showcasing New Vegas, Deathclaws and Justin Theroux’s Robert House. OK! Staff Sept. 1 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Get ready for explosive action as Fallout Season 2 heads to the neon lights of New Vegas! The highly anticipated teaser trailer debuted on Tuesday, August 19, at Gamescom 2025, before launching on Prime Video's YouTube channel, offering fans their first glimpse of what's in store when the season premieres on December 17.

Source: Prime Video/YouTube 'Fallout' Season 2 will dive back into New Vegas.

Returning to the scene are fan-favorites Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), Maximus (Aaron Moten) and The Ghoul/Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins). The action kicked off with Lucy and The Ghoul on a mission to find Lucy's father, Vault 33 Overseer Hank MacLean, portrayed by Kyle MacLachlan, who disappeared with Maximus' Power Armor at the end of Season 1.

Source: Prime Video/YouTube 'Fallout' Season 2's trailer was presented at Gamescom.

"You wanna know why the world ended?" The Ghoul asked Lucy. "It started here with one man." Robert House, played by Justin Theroux appeared as they made their way to New Vegas. In a flashback, he told Cooper, "Cooper Howard, star of the silver screen. Like yourself, I am the very best at what I do. And what I do, is I know everything."

Source: Prime Video/YouTube Lucy MacLean and The Ghoul will search for her father, Hank MacLean.

He added, "I know there's a war coming. The bombs will only be the beginning. My concern is that you would do just about anything to save your family. I think you are actually quite a violent man. You just don't want to kill me…yet." But the stakes keep rising as the trailer introduces the fearsome Deathclaw, one of the franchise's most notorious predators, zeroing in on Lucy and The Ghoul. "I defer to you about what to do in this situation," Lucy said in the teaser's nail-biting conclusion as they scramble for safety.

Source: Prime Video/YouTube 'Fallout' Season 1 attracted more than 100 million viewers worldwide.

Fallout, Prime Video's adaptation of the post-apocalyptic video game, made a massive impact during its first season, launching in April 2024 and attracting over 100 million viewers worldwide, securing its place among Prime Video's top three most-watched titles ever. Graham Wagner, Fallout's co-showrunner, said that they didn't want to try and "correct" the game's world, but instead sought to transport what had already worked for the immensely popular and successful video game franchise. "I think it would have been crazy if our approach to adapting Fallout was to try to correct it, or something like that. It's like no, we want to just transport what has worked, not sort of be like tut-tut to the very popular, very successful, video game franchise with loads and loads of fans," Wagner shared.

Source: Prime Video/YouTube New episodes of 'Fallout' Season 2 will air weekly on Prime Video.