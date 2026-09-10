Family of 14-Year-Old Found Dismembered in D4vd's Tesla Sues Singer, His Mom and Manager One Year Later
Sept. 10 2026, Updated 1:20 a.m. ET
D4vd’s alleged victim, Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s family, has filed a lawsuit against the singer, his manager and his mother.
Per Daily Mail, Mercedes Martinez and Jesus Rivas filed the case in a Los Angeles Superior Court a year after her dismembered remains were found in his Tesla.
The victim was 14 at the time of her passing, with reports suggesting that the musician had been engaged in a sexual relationship with her for at least two years before her death.
D4vd's Alleged Victim Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family Are Seeking Damages
Per the outlet, the lawsuit accused the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, of continuous sexual exploitation of a minor under the age of 14, murder and unlawful mutilation of human remains, similar to the charges brought against him by prosecutors.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is awaiting trial.
Alongside D4vd, the lawsuit also accused his management company, Mogul Vision, which reportedly leased his L.A. home, his live-in security guard, Sheldon Jacques and his mother, Colleen Burke, of conspiring with him in a “coordinated effort to hide evidence relating to the sexual abuse, the killing, including the concealment, dismemberment and disposal of Decedent's remains and the destruction and concealment of evidence.”
They further alleged that the people close to him helped him “to isolate the decedent” and “facilitated his travel, housing and security” to help him get away with his alleged crimes.
Through the suit, the family is now seeking damages from the management company as well as the 21-year-old, his mother and the security guard, as they suffered “the loss of Decedent's love, companionship, comfort, care, assistance, affection, society, moral support, together with funeral and burial expenses in amounts to be proven at trial.”
- David 'D4vd' Burke Accused of Killing Teen Girlfriend After She Allegedly Threatened to Expose Their Relationship
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- Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Kevin Reddington Says Case Should Be Thrown Out Without Manifest Necessity for Mistrial
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Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Reportedly Pushed for the Death Penalty for D4vd
Hernandez's family also pointed out in the lawsuit that the accused parties “knew or should have known of Burke's dangerous propensities toward and sexual exploitation of Decedent, a minor, and failed to take reasonable steps to protect her, to supervise Burke or to prevent the continued abuse.”
Shortly before the new court filing, the late teenager’s family stated in an interview with New York Post, “If the death penalty were activated, it would be perfect for this kind of human being, devoid of feelings and emptiness inside, and without conscience.”
“Who only caused pain to our daughter, our family, and the world that supports our precious daughter,” they continued.
“But that’s not in our hands, but rather in God’s and the California justice system,” the family added.