BREAKING NEWS Singer D4vd Charged With Murder, Sexual Relations With Child Under 14 and Mutilating a Body as Death Penalty Remains on Table in Horrific Case Source: MEGA 'Romantic Homicide' singer D4vd has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Rebecca Friedman April 20 2026, Published 2:26 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Singer D4vd could face the death penalty after being charged with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The "Romantic Homicide" singer was officially charged with the teenager's killing on Monday, April 20, and additionally hit with a count of first degree murder with special circumstances, making him eligible for the death penalty. D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, also faces charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and mutilating a body.

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D4vd Accused of Lying in Wait Before Murdering 14-Year-Old Girl

According to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, Hernandez was last seen at Burke's home before her decomposing and mutilated body was found stuffed in 2 bags inside of a Tesla registered to the singer. Hochman claimed Burke was lying in wait on April 23, 2025, a legal term used to describe when a suspect hides and watches for an intended victim before committing a surprise attack. He also said the accused killer was charged with another special circumstance of murder for financial gain.

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'He Invited Her Over to Kill Her'

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The district attorney alleged the financial gain involved Hernandez being a "witness" to something, presumably their sexual relationship, causing the "Here With Me" singer to fear she'd expose their immoral romance and hurt his career, per TMZ. While Hochman didn't elaborate on specific details, the news outlet noted the D.A. "seems to be suggesting Celeste threatened to go to police regarding their sexual relationship, so he invited her over to kill her ... thus, the lying in wait."

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