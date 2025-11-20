Family Feud Explodes: Richard Dreyfuss' Estranged Son Claims Famous Dad Has 'No Money' After Falling Out Over #MeToo Movement

Article continues below advertisement

Richard Dreyfuss is facing a new off-screen controversy — this one involving his family. The famed Jaws star's son Ben, 39, revealed in a series of scathing social media posts that he and his two siblings have been estranged from their father for years after severing ties over a fight involving the #MeToo movement. Ben accused his dad, 78, of burning through all the finances he made throughout his successful career in Hollywood — which saw him win an Oscar, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe.

Source: MEGA Richard Dreyfuss' son Ben ranted on social media about an apparent falling out with his dad.

The Dreyfuss family's fued erupted last week after Ben uploaded several since-deleted posts to X claiming he, his brother, Harry, and sister, Emily, "have no money" from their father's fortunes. "My dad has no money," Ben posted, but later deleted, on Thursday, November 13. "If he did, we wouldn't get it since we've been estranged ever since some complicated family drama to do with MeToo." Ben went on to explain how he became estranged from the Close Encounters actor, admitting he and his siblings clashed with their father after the #MeToo movement started gaining attention in 2017. At the time, Ben had been managing his father's Twitter account and posted a statement in support of his younger brother, Harry, who accused actor Kevin Spacey of groping him when he was 18 years old. Spacey's lawyer denied the allegations, and the House of Cards star was later acquitted of all nine sexual assault charges during a separate London trial in 2023.

Richard Dreyfuss Allegedly Blamed His Sons for #MeToo Accusations

Source: MEGA Richard Dreyfuss' son claimed his dad stopped speaking to him after a rift over the #MeToo movement.

During his recent social media spree, Ben claimed the tweet of support for Harry on Richard's behalf "prompted someone to MeToo my dad." "This led to years of acrimony," the journalist explained, noting Richard blamed his children for the accusations. The family drama erupted even further on Monday, November 17, when Ben released additional details exposing his estrangement from Richard on his Substack blog "Calm Down." Ben's post included an email exchange of the last time he spoke to his father in January 2024, claiming he's "sent plenty since, but he hasn't replied." Describing the email chain, Ben declared: "It's long and pathetic, and he comes off worse than I do, but I'm not exactly covered in glory either."

Richard Dreyfuss' Son Ben Exposes Family Feud

Source: MEGA Richard Dreyfuss allegedly hasn't spoken to his son since January 2024.

In one of the messages, Ben took accountability for the way he behaved at a 2022 family dinner in San Francisco. "I didn’t explain any of this well, and I didn’t even finish the thought before you and Emily started to speak, and we all started to scream at each other about a completely separate tangent over who is to blame for what," Ben typed to his dad, admitting he called Richard a homophobic slur during the argument. Ben said he'd "been trying to make amends" for more than a year after the altercation, though Richard's alleged reply didn't leave much room for reconciliation.

Richard Dreyfuss' Son Claims He Last Spoke to His Dad in January 2024

Source: MEGA Richard Dreyfuss allegedly got into an argument with his children at a dinner in late 2022.