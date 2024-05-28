Richard Dreyfuss Leaves Fans Furious After Actor Went on 'Racist, Homophobic and Misogynistic Rant' During 'Jaws' Movie Screening
Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss found himself in hot water after going off on a controversial tangent ahead of a screening of the 1975 movie on Saturday, May 25.
The 76-year-old had been participating in a Q&A session at The Cabot theater in Beverly, Mass., when many in attendance at the event had to walk out due to upsetting remarks made by the star of the classic Steven Spielberg film.
Dreyfuss allegedly made offensive comments about Barbra Streisand, the #MeToo movement and transgender youth affirming their gender, according to attendees of the screening who reacted to the Oscar winner's remarks via social media.
"We walked out of his interview tonight along with hundred of others because of his racist homophobic mysogynistic [sic] rant," one audience member revealed on The Cabot's Facebook page, while another attendee expressed via X (formerly named Twitter): "Came here [to social media] to see if #RichardDreyfuss had been cancelled tonight after appearing at #TheCabot in Beverly."
A third annoyed individual labeled the event a "dumpster fire" they unfortunately "paid $125 for" as a fourth wrote to the theater, "I am absolutely horrified to learn about Dreyfuss’ disgusting behavior tonight. His transphobic, homophobic, misogynistic rhetoric should have been shut down. I hope you issue a statement condemning his behavior and also outline what steps you will take to prevent this from happening again."
Video footage of Dreyfuss' appearance showcased the actor initially taking the stage with a dress pulled over his clothes, as he walked out to the tune of "Love Story" by Taylor Swift. He proceeded to take off the dress with the help of two additional people.
After the ordeal caused an uproar on social media, The Cabot released an apologetic statement to those hurt by his words.
“We are aware of, and share serious concerns, following the recent event with Richard Dreyfuss prior to a screening of the film Jaws at The Cabot," the performing arts center admitted in a statement obtained by a news publication. "The views expressed by Mr. Dreyfuss do not reflect the values of inclusivity and respect that we uphold as an organization. We deeply regret the distress that this has caused to many of our patrons."
"We regret that an event that was meant to be a conversation to celebrate an iconic movie instead became a platform for political views," the message declared. "We take full responsibility for the oversight in not anticipating the direction of the conversation and for the discomfort it caused to many patrons."
The Hollywood Reporter obtained a statement from The Cabot after Dreyfuss' remarks.