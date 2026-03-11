or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Crime
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Prom Prank Turned Nightmare: Family of Teacher Killed in Toilet Paper Stunt Demands All Charges Against Teens Be Dropped

split photo of Jason Hughes and a toilet papered house
Source: Facebook

A popular high school math teacher died after being struck by a car.

March 11 2026, Published 6:14 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The family of a teacher killed in a senior prank gone wrong is asking for the charges against the teens involved to be dropped.

Jason Hughes, 40, a popular math teacher and golf coach at North Hall High School in Gainesville, Ga., died on Friday, March 6, after one of the teens accidentally ran him over while attempting to flee the scene after covering his yard in toilet paper.

Per an outlet, his grieving widow revealed that Hughes had been "excited" about the prom season prank — specifically, to "catch them in the act."

Article continues below advertisement

Jayden Wallace Is Facing Up to 15 Years in Prison

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Jayden Wallace faces vehicular manslaughter charges.
Source: Hall County Sheriff's Office

Jayden Wallace faces vehicular manslaughter charges.

Hughes indeed caught the teens, but reportedly slipped on wet pavement and was struck by 18-year-old Jayden Wallace's pickup truck.

While the five kids tried to help the teacher until emergency responders arrived, he ultimately passed away. Now, Wallace could spend up to 15 years in prison after being charged with vehicular homicide.

The four others involved — Elijah Owens, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque and Ariana Cruz, all 18 — were only hit with criminal trespassing and littering charges.

Article continues below advertisement

'Our Family Is Determined to Prevent a Separate Tragedy'

image of Laura Hughes has defended the children following the tragedy.
Source: Facebook

Laura Hughes has defended the children following the tragedy.

But Laura Hughes doesn't want the teens to face consequences for what was supposed to be a harmless prank.

"This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students," the teacher's wife said in a statement. "This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children."

MORE ON:
Crime

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Students Were Warned Past Pranks Had 'Gone Too Far'

image of (L-R) Ariana Cruz, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque, and Elijah Tate Owens were arrested for criminal trespassing and littering.
Source: WSB-TV

(L-R) Ariana Cruz, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque, and Elijah Tate Owens face criminal trespass and littering charges.

The school warned students against "engaging in destructive behavior" just days before the tragedy occurred.

"While we understand that prom is a time for celebration and creating lasting memories, we must emphasize the importance of responsible behavior and respect for others and their property," a statement on Facebook read.

"In previous years, some pranks during prom season — sometimes referred to as Junior/Senior Wars — have gone too far, resulting in damage to property," the district continued.

image of Jason Hughes was a father of two young boys.
Source: GoFundMe

Jason Hughes was a father of two young boys.

"We urge all students to refrain from participating in any activities that may cause harm or destruction to school or personal property," the post went on. "Such actions not only reflect poorly on the individual involved but also tarnish the reputation of our schools, families, and community. It's essential to recognize the serious consequences that can arise from engaging in destructive behavior."

A GoFundMe created on behalf of Jason's family described him as "a blessing to so many."

"His untimely passing will be indescribably difficult for his wife and two young boys for years to come," it said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.