Prom Prank Turned Nightmare: Family of Teacher Killed in Toilet Paper Stunt Demands All Charges Against Teens Be Dropped
March 11 2026, Published 6:14 p.m. ET
The family of a teacher killed in a senior prank gone wrong is asking for the charges against the teens involved to be dropped.
Jason Hughes, 40, a popular math teacher and golf coach at North Hall High School in Gainesville, Ga., died on Friday, March 6, after one of the teens accidentally ran him over while attempting to flee the scene after covering his yard in toilet paper.
Per an outlet, his grieving widow revealed that Hughes had been "excited" about the prom season prank — specifically, to "catch them in the act."
Jayden Wallace Is Facing Up to 15 Years in Prison
Hughes indeed caught the teens, but reportedly slipped on wet pavement and was struck by 18-year-old Jayden Wallace's pickup truck.
While the five kids tried to help the teacher until emergency responders arrived, he ultimately passed away. Now, Wallace could spend up to 15 years in prison after being charged with vehicular homicide.
The four others involved — Elijah Owens, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque and Ariana Cruz, all 18 — were only hit with criminal trespassing and littering charges.
'Our Family Is Determined to Prevent a Separate Tragedy'
But Laura Hughes doesn't want the teens to face consequences for what was supposed to be a harmless prank.
"This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students," the teacher's wife said in a statement. "This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children."
Students Were Warned Past Pranks Had 'Gone Too Far'
The school warned students against "engaging in destructive behavior" just days before the tragedy occurred.
"While we understand that prom is a time for celebration and creating lasting memories, we must emphasize the importance of responsible behavior and respect for others and their property," a statement on Facebook read.
"In previous years, some pranks during prom season — sometimes referred to as Junior/Senior Wars — have gone too far, resulting in damage to property," the district continued.
"We urge all students to refrain from participating in any activities that may cause harm or destruction to school or personal property," the post went on. "Such actions not only reflect poorly on the individual involved but also tarnish the reputation of our schools, families, and community. It's essential to recognize the serious consequences that can arise from engaging in destructive behavior."
A GoFundMe created on behalf of Jason's family described him as "a blessing to so many."
"His untimely passing will be indescribably difficult for his wife and two young boys for years to come," it said.