TRUE CRIME NEWS Prom Prank Turned Nightmare: Family of Teacher Killed in Toilet Paper Stunt Demands All Charges Against Teens Be Dropped Source: Facebook A popular high school math teacher died after being struck by a car. Allie Fasanella March 11 2026, Published 6:14 p.m. ET

The family of a teacher killed in a senior prank gone wrong is asking for the charges against the teens involved to be dropped. Jason Hughes, 40, a popular math teacher and golf coach at North Hall High School in Gainesville, Ga., died on Friday, March 6, after one of the teens accidentally ran him over while attempting to flee the scene after covering his yard in toilet paper. Per an outlet, his grieving widow revealed that Hughes had been "excited" about the prom season prank — specifically, to "catch them in the act."

Jayden Wallace Is Facing Up to 15 Years in Prison

Source: Hall County Sheriff's Office Jayden Wallace faces vehicular manslaughter charges.

Hughes indeed caught the teens, but reportedly slipped on wet pavement and was struck by 18-year-old Jayden Wallace's pickup truck. While the five kids tried to help the teacher until emergency responders arrived, he ultimately passed away. Now, Wallace could spend up to 15 years in prison after being charged with vehicular homicide. The four others involved — Elijah Owens, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque and Ariana Cruz, all 18 — were only hit with criminal trespassing and littering charges.

'Our Family Is Determined to Prevent a Separate Tragedy'

Source: Facebook Laura Hughes has defended the children following the tragedy.

But Laura Hughes doesn't want the teens to face consequences for what was supposed to be a harmless prank. "This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students," the teacher's wife said in a statement. "This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children."

Students Were Warned Past Pranks Had 'Gone Too Far'

Source: WSB-TV (L-R) Ariana Cruz, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque, and Elijah Tate Owens face criminal trespass and littering charges.

The school warned students against "engaging in destructive behavior" just days before the tragedy occurred. "While we understand that prom is a time for celebration and creating lasting memories, we must emphasize the importance of responsible behavior and respect for others and their property," a statement on Facebook read. "In previous years, some pranks during prom season — sometimes referred to as Junior/Senior Wars — have gone too far, resulting in damage to property," the district continued.

Source: GoFundMe Jason Hughes was a father of two young boys.