OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
NEWS

Conan O'Brien Comments on the 'Sadness' of Nick Reiner Allegedly Murdering Dad Rob Hours After Duo Attended Comedian's Party

Composite photo of Conan O'Brien, Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner
Source: mega

Conan O'Brien was good friends with late movie director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 9 2026, Updated 10:57 a.m. ET

The deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner were particularly difficult for Conan O'Brien, who had the couple and their son Nick — the pair's accused killer — at his house for a holiday bash the night before the tragedy.

When asked about the situation in a new interview, the comedian replied, "Very simply, we had a party, we invited our really good friends and then, the next day, this terrible thing happened."

'There Is Only Sadness'

Photo of Conan O'Brien said having his name 'attached' to Rob Reiner's murder isn't 'a hardship.'
Source: mega

Conan O'Brien said having his name 'attached' to Rob Reiner's murder isn't 'a hardship.'

"Whatever difficulties my wife and I have experienced having our name attached to it are nothing compared to the scale of the tragedy for the family and the loss of Rob and Michele," the former late-night star explained. "If you’re a known person, your name is going to get dragged into things sometimes, but it is not a hardship. There is only sadness that they’re gone."

What Happened at Conan O'Brien's Party?

Photo of Nick Reiner allegedly caused a scene at Conan O'Brien's party the night before he was accused of murdering his parents.
Source: mega

Nick Reiner allegedly caused a scene at Conan O'Brien's party the night before he was accused of murdering his parents.

As OK! reported, Nick — who struggles with substance abuse and schizophrenia — attended the December 13 star-studded shindig with his parents, as they wanted to keep a close eye on him.

Though there were conflicting reports, an insider claimed Nick caused issues at the party, as he was accused of storming off after interrupting Bill Hader's private conversation.

In addition, a source claimed the movie director and his troubled son got into a "loud argument" at the party before they left.

Several hours later, Nick was accused of going into his parents' home and slitting their throats.

Photo of Sources believe Nick Reiner's new schizophrenia medication cause him to suffer 'a complete break from reality.'
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Sources believe Nick Reiner's new schizophrenia medication cause him to suffer 'a complete break from reality.'

Nick was apprehended several hours after the killings.

Much drama ensued, as his original lawyer, Alan Jackson, abruptly quit the case, with many claiming it was a money issue, as Nick is allegedly no longer being supported by his siblings, Romy and Jake Reiner.

Insiders believe Nick's startling behavior was due to a sudden change in medication that was made just a few weeks before the tragedy. The new drugs allegedly sent "Nick into a spiral," making him become erratic and dangerous, with one source claiming he suffered "a complete break from reality."

Photo of Nick Reiner plead not guilty to the murders.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner plead not guilty to the murders.

Neither of his siblings were in the courthouse when Nick appeared for the first time on February 23 with a shaved head. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances, as he was accused of using a knife to kill his parents.

Many believe he will use the reason of insanity to defend his actions. His next court date is set for April 29, and he'll remain behind bars until then without bail.

