Conan O'Brien Comments on the 'Sadness' of Nick Reiner Allegedly Murdering Dad Rob Hours After Duo Attended Comedian's Party

The deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner were particularly difficult for Conan O'Brien, who had the couple and their son Nick — the pair's accused killer — at his house for a holiday bash the night before the tragedy. When asked about the situation in a new interview, the comedian replied, "Very simply, we had a party, we invited our really good friends and then, the next day, this terrible thing happened."

'There Is Only Sadness'

"Whatever difficulties my wife and I have experienced having our name attached to it are nothing compared to the scale of the tragedy for the family and the loss of Rob and Michele," the former late-night star explained. "If you’re a known person, your name is going to get dragged into things sometimes, but it is not a hardship. There is only sadness that they’re gone."

What Happened at Conan O'Brien's Party?

As OK! reported, Nick — who struggles with substance abuse and schizophrenia — attended the December 13 star-studded shindig with his parents, as they wanted to keep a close eye on him. Though there were conflicting reports, an insider claimed Nick caused issues at the party, as he was accused of storming off after interrupting Bill Hader's private conversation. In addition, a source claimed the movie director and his troubled son got into a "loud argument" at the party before they left. Several hours later, Nick was accused of going into his parents' home and slitting their throats.

Nick was apprehended several hours after the killings. Much drama ensued, as his original lawyer, Alan Jackson, abruptly quit the case, with many claiming it was a money issue, as Nick is allegedly no longer being supported by his siblings, Romy and Jake Reiner. Insiders believe Nick's startling behavior was due to a sudden change in medication that was made just a few weeks before the tragedy. The new drugs allegedly sent "Nick into a spiral," making him become erratic and dangerous, with one source claiming he suffered "a complete break from reality."

