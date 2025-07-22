'She Looks the Part': Far-Right Laura Loomer Acts as President Donald Trump's 'Comfort Blanket,' Says Biographer
MAGA enthusiast Laura Loomer has been a controversial figure in President Donald Trump’s camp, leading renowned author Michael Wolff to piece together why the far-right activist has played a key role in Trump’s political empire.
In a new broadcast from “The Daily Beast Podcast,” Wolff described Loomer as a “comfort blanket system” for the president, who tends to employ beautiful women as his aides.
“She’s, what, 30 years old? She looks the part. She’s on television often for Donald Trump. That’s the trifecta,” Wolff stated. “I mean, what’s not to like from Donald Trump’s point of view?”
'She's Good Television'
“She’s good television, so that’s amusing to him,” the author added.
Wolff noted how “everybody is trying to keep Laura Loomer out,” except for Trump’s aide Natalie Harp, who sparked a friendship with Loomer, allowing her to have even more access to the president.
“She and Laura Loomer have bonded in some way of friendship or just convenience, and that’s how Laura Loomer comes in,” Wolff said. “She calls Natalie. She’s in. And the president likes her.”
Laura Loomer Behind NSC Firings
In April, Loomer was the main reason why several officials were fired by Trump after she presented him with documents about disloyalty within his administration. The president then turned to Michael Waltz and demanded, “I want all of them fired.”
Not more than a week later, Trump fired six National Security Council staffers, including former senior director for intelligence Brian Walsh, former senior director for legislative affairs Thomas Boodry, former senior director for international organizations Maggie Dougherty, former director of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command Timothy Haugh, former NSA deputy director Wendy Noble and former senior director for technology and national security David Feith.
Donald Trump Says He 'Sometimes Listens' to Laura Loomer's Recommendations
After the public caught wind of Loomer’s intel, Trump spoke with reporters on Air Force One about why he decided to follow his aide’s directive.
“She makes recommendations of things and people, and sometimes I listen to those recommendations, like I do with everybody,” Trump said. “I listen to everybody, and then I make a decision. But I saw her yesterday. She was at the ceremony, and she is — she’ll always have something to say, usually very constructive.”
Laura Loomer's Commitment to Donald Trump
After Trump issued the firings, Loomer released a statement to ABC News, saying she will “continue working hard to support his agenda,” adding, “I will continue reiterating the importance of strong vetting, for the sake of protecting the President and our national security.”