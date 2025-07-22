'She Looks the Part': Far-Right Laura Loomer Acts as President Donald Trump's 'Comfort Blanket,' Says Biographer

MAGA enthusiast Laura Loomer has been a controversial figure in President Donald Trump’s camp, leading renowned author Michael Wolff to piece together why the far-right activist has played a key role in Trump’s political empire.

In a new broadcast from “The Daily Beast Podcast,” Wolff described Loomer as a “comfort blanket system” for the president, who tends to employ beautiful women as his aides.

“She’s, what, 30 years old? She looks the part. She’s on television often for Donald Trump. That’s the trifecta,” Wolff stated. “I mean, what’s not to like from Donald Trump’s point of view?”