According to several insiders, Loomer presented the president with a dossier containing opposition research targeting the character and loyalty of numerous NSC officials, which she used to criticize them in front of their boss, National Security Adviser Michael Waltz.

During the meeting, Loomer reportedly urged the commander-in-chief to take action against specific NSC staff members, including the deputy national security adviser, Alex Wong. This came after Loomer had been vocal on social media, criticizing various Trump administration officials.

The pressure from Loomer has seemingly influenced Trump's decisions regarding the NSC.