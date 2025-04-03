Staffing Crisis: Far-Right Activist Laura Loomer Convinces President Donald Trump to Fire Several National Security Council Members
Far-right activist and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer reportedly had a significant impact on the staff of the National Security Council following a meeting with President Donald Trump, which took place in the Oval Office on Wednesday, April 2.
According to several insiders, Loomer presented the president with a dossier containing opposition research targeting the character and loyalty of numerous NSC officials, which she used to criticize them in front of their boss, National Security Adviser Michael Waltz.
During the meeting, Loomer reportedly urged the commander-in-chief to take action against specific NSC staff members, including the deputy national security adviser, Alex Wong. This came after Loomer had been vocal on social media, criticizing various Trump administration officials.
The pressure from Loomer has seemingly influenced Trump's decisions regarding the NSC.
The repercussions of this meeting were felt the following day when several NSC members were reportedly fired.
While the direct link between Loomer's meeting and the firings has not been confirmed, sources suggest that her visit to the Oval Office played a role in the dismissals.
The firings were seen as an "anti-neocon move," with Loomer expressing concern about hawkish foreign policy views infiltrating the administration.
Loomer's past comments celebrating the deaths of migrants, identifying as a "White Nationalist" and promoting conspiracy theories have raised concerns about her influence on the president and his administration.
Over the years, Loomer has constantly spread false claims about Vice President Kamala Harris' race and George Soros' son allegedly sending cryptic messages to call for Trump's assassination.
Loomer's other misleading posts online claimed that former President Joe Biden was on his deathbed and that the 9/11 attacks were "an inside job." She also made baseless theories about the widespread school shootings, election fraud and the January 6 Capitol attack.
Aside from supporting Trump at a number of public events, Loomer revealed to CNN she accompanied the presidential candidate on his plane during his 2024 presidential campaign following the assassination attempt against him in Pennsylvania.
"I was with him. I flew with him to the (Republican National Convention), so it could show that I’m a trustworthy person, I have his back," Loomer said of Trump.
They also traveled together before the presidential debate, sparking affair rumors, which Loomer immediately debunked.
In April 2023, The New York Times reported that Trump expressed his interest in adding her to his staff, but he did not follow through after concerned top aides told him she could damage his campaign efforts.
"Everyone who works for him thinks she’s a liability," one of the aides told NBC News.