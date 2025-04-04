Donald Trump Praises 'Very Good Patriot' Laura Loomer as He Denies Her Involvement in Recent National Security Council Firings

The three NSC employees were dismissed after Loomer reportedly claimed they "slipped through" a vetting process to ensure no "George W. Bush-era" Republicans ended up in the Trump Cabinet.

During the meeting, Loomer urged the commander-in-chief to take action against specific NSC staff members, including Deputy National Security Advisor Alex Wong. This came after Loomer had been vocal on social media, criticizing various Trump administration officials.

"Ms. Loomer walked into the White House with a sheaf of papers, which amounted to a mass of opposition research attacking the character and loyalty of numerous N.S.C. officials, two of the people said," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman revealed. "She proceeded to excoriate them in front of their boss, the national security adviser Michael Waltz, who was also in the meeting."