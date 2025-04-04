Donald Trump Praises 'Very Good Patriot' Laura Loomer as He Denies Her Involvement in Recent National Security Council Firings
President Donald Trump acknowledged receiving advice from far-right activist Laura Loomer, but denied her having any involvement in the recent firing of three National Security Council members.
The three NSC employees were dismissed after Loomer reportedly claimed they "slipped through" a vetting process to ensure no "George W. Bush-era" Republicans ended up in the Trump Cabinet.
During the meeting, Loomer urged the commander-in-chief to take action against specific NSC staff members, including Deputy National Security Advisor Alex Wong. This came after Loomer had been vocal on social media, criticizing various Trump administration officials.
"Ms. Loomer walked into the White House with a sheaf of papers, which amounted to a mass of opposition research attacking the character and loyalty of numerous N.S.C. officials, two of the people said," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman revealed. "She proceeded to excoriate them in front of their boss, the national security adviser Michael Waltz, who was also in the meeting."
During a press event on Air Force One, Trump confirmed that the NSC staffers had been fired, but denied Loomer had anything to do with the decision.
"Yeah, so Laura Loomer is a very good patriot," the president told a group of reporters about the meeting. "She’s a very strong person and I saw her yesterday for a little while she has — she makes recommendations of things and people, and sometimes I listen to those recommendations like I do with everybody."
"I listen to everybody and then I make a decision. But I saw her yesterday, she was at the ceremony," he continued. "She’s — she’ll always have something to say — usually very constructive.”
Trump also revealed that Loomer made some recommendations to fill in the vacant roles in his administration.
"She recommended certain people for jobs," he said. "Well, she’ll recommend [firings] too, but yesterday she recommended some people for jobs."
Reporters asked Trump who Loomer advocated for.
"Well, I don’t want to say that," he replied. "But she’s recommended some good people over the years. She’s been in the party a long time, she’s done a good job."
Over the years, Loomer has constantly promoted conspiracy theories, including 9/11 being an inside job, claims about Vice President Harris' race and George Soros' son allegedly sending cryptic messages to call for Trump's assassination.
She has also been banned or suspended from multiple online platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, over hateful comments directed at minority communities.