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Ex-'Teen Mom' Star Farrah Abraham Auctions Off Her 'Well-Worn' Skimpy American Flag Bikini for 35th Birthday

Photo of Farrah Abraham
Source: MEGA

Farrah Abraham promised the highest bidder that the bikini purchase would include a 'custom naughty video.'

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June 1 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

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Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham is ringing in her birthday by cashing in on a headline-making new venture.

"It's my Birthday Week!! What better way to celebrate Gemini szn than with an auction of my viral well worn star studded bikini!" Abraham, 35, wrote in the item's description via AllThingsWorn.com.

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Farrah Abraham Auctioning Off 'Skimpy Well-Worn' Bikini

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Photo of Farrah Abraham auctioned off an American flag string bikini to celebrate her 35th birthday.
Source: MEGA

Farrah Abraham auctioned off an American flag string bikini to celebrate her 35th birthday.

"Own my skimpy American flag bikini that I wore Memorial Day weekend! It hasn't been washed and is still sitting in my laundry pile!" she continued. "TMZ caught me wearing it and the fans couldn't get enough when they published the pics. It can now be yours to do with what you want ;)."

Abraham included photos of herself stepping out of a pool in the barely-there swimwear and promised that the highest bidder would also receive a "custom naughty video" of her wearing it one more time.

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Inside Farrah Abraham's Plastic Surgery Journey

Photo of Farrah Abraham underwent her first plastic surgery procedure in 2010.
Source: MEGA

Farrah Abraham underwent her first plastic surgery procedure in 2010.

Abraham has never been shy about flaunting her figure and has been open about the cosmetic procedures she's undergone over the years.

The 16 & Pregnant alum first went under the knife in 2010 when she got a b----- augmentation at just 19 years old. The surgery, which increased her bust from an A cup to a C cup, cost $5,000 and was documented on Teen Mom.

Two years later, the reality TV alum spent more than $21,000 for a rhinoplasty and chin implant, telling In Touch at the time, "I finally feel gorgeous. I’ve hated my nose since I was 13. I don’t have to hate anything on my face ever again. I feel gorgeous."

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Farrah Abraham Is Done With Injectables

Photo of Farrah Abraham said she had no filler or Botox in her face as of September 2025.
Source: MEGA

Farrah Abraham said she had no filler or Botox in her face as of September 2025.

More recently, Abraham revealed she had sworn off injectables after years of relying on them.

"I actually have no Botox, no filler, nothing in my lips. My face is just however my face is and my body," she told an outlet in September 2025. "I actually love who I am at 34, but it has taken such a long way to get here to just be like, 'Hey, this is plain Farrah, love that skin you’re in.'"

Farah Abraham Revealed Why She Stepped Away From Injectables

Photo of Farrah Abraham claimed injectables weren't worth the stress of a possible allergic reaction.
Source: MEGA

Farrah Abraham claimed injectables weren't worth the stress of a possible allergic reaction.

She also opened up about a more serious reason for walking away from cosmetic procedures.

"And so because I was having those allergic reactions to some of the fillers, I’m like, 'I need, I need to stop this.' It was bothering everything," she revealed. "So I’m happy to not be bothered right now. And breathe right? Normal, yeah. Thank God."

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