Farrah Abraham Unleashes on 'Unwell' Bunnie XO in Scathing Rant: 'She's Not a Real Friend'
Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham is not having any of what country singer Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie XO, is selling.
Abraham shared a message from Bunnie on her Instagram Story where she asked about the clip she was tagged in. Abraham posted a clip from the "Only Moms" podcast she felt was an example of something Bunnie XO had up on her TikTok just for clout, leading her to tag her in it.
“I don’t respond to attention-seeking questions when you can read my post,” Abraham wrote over the message. “Bunny [sic] was a horrible mom when I met her at her exploitive podcast & Sophia [Abraham] called her out for her hateful behavior & asked me to never speak to this woman again — SO I WON’T.”
“Sorry I don’t associate with low frequency users who are not supportive of young women who are much wiser than her,” she concluded. “I truly wish teen women were treated as equals and not disrespected by older woman [sic] like this.”
After sharing her message on Instagram, Farrah spoke exclusively with OK! about the drama with Bunnie.
“I have no ill will toward anyone as I posted, but I literally had to stop following her after my podcast,” she stated, referencing a podcast episode the duo appeared together on. “She was not a real friend. She's definitely an unwell person and that's why I just wish her literally all of the best in her journey, whatever she needs to keep going through. I do not like how she acts sometimes ... acting like she is just working the 12-step principles and she can judge other people's lives. She asked me to go [on her podcast] to share my story, which ended up being sensationalized.” Farrah explained Bunnie just wanted to talk about fights Abraham had with Nicki Minaj as Bunnie “craves" being famous.
“They’re not truly friends with all these people,” she elaborated. “They use TikTokers, they use celebrities ,they use everyone and she acts like they're their best friends, and then, once you do a podcast, she then said she didn't like me.”
Farrah added Bunnie is doing herself “no favors,” as it’s “disheartening” to see her “lack of care” toward Jelly Roll’s daughter, which Abraham pointed out is “not her child.”
“I just think there's a lot of hypocrisy, there's a lot of unwellness, and it makes no sense,” she noted. “Bunnie XO, whose real name is Alyssa DeFord, I don't even like calling people fake names and that's why I just said Alyssa — I truly wish Alyssa the best. They have an identity crisis, whereas I don’t.”
The Teen Mom star concluded, telling OK! she does not need “a response” from Bunnie and already “blocked her,” as “nothing she would ever text me comes from a credible source.”
“I’m happy her eyes were opened [and] that others are not okay with her horrible behavior and real moms know what unconditional love is — it’s not being critical of a daughter for views on TikTok,” she added. “To even post that and normalize that disgusting behavior is a problem.”