'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham Barely Covers Up Her Private Part in Tiny Red Bikini: Photos
Farrah Abraham is sizzling hot!
The Teen Mom star, 33, flaunted her assets in a steamy photoshoot!
In the new photoset, the reality starlet enjoyed some watermelon as she posed in her skimpy red bikini by the pool.
The star posed for the camera as the bathing suit covered up her assets.
Abraham recently made headlines for posing in Las Vegas. As OK! previously reported, she stunned in a printed bikini as she looked gorgeous for the camera.
Abraham's Vegas appearance comes after she buried the hatchet with former costar Jenelle Evans.
The pair were seen on May 8 during a night out in Sin City, where they enjoyed tacos and margaritas for dinner at Lucia, located at the Virgin Hotel. They were also joined by Teen Mom star Ashley Jones, who Abraham also had bad blood with.
Evans shared a video afterwards, writing, "Had such a fun time with you! Let me know when you’re in town again @farrahabraham and thanks Lucia at @virginhotelslv for having us."
Abraham also revealed she was happy to make amends with Evans after all these years.
“I’m a girls’ girl through and through, and I’m always rooting for the women around me to win,” she told a news outlet on May 9. “We’ve been through so much individually and together, so it’s really special to bury the hatchet and reconnect as mature women.”
However, some fans were quick to call out the reality starlets mending fences.
“I thought she hated Farrah, and Farrah sure as h--- doesn’t like Jenelle. This is pathetic,” commented one on X.
“They both like attention. I can smell the desperation through my phone screen,” noted another.
“Embarrassing AF,” a third wrote.
Meanwhile, Abraham seems to be thriving, as she recently celebrated Mother's Day with her daughter, Sophia Abraham. "Happy Mother’s Day to the best mother i could ever ask for! You’ve shown me the world and taught me to grow into the best version of myself. I love you so much ❤️ #mothersday #bestmomever #teenmom #farrahabraham," the 16-year-old wrote alongside a photo of herself with her mom.