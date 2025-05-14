Abraham's Vegas appearance comes after she buried the hatchet with former costar Jenelle Evans.

The pair were seen on May 8 during a night out in Sin City, where they enjoyed tacos and margaritas for dinner at Lucia, located at the Virgin Hotel. They were also joined by Teen Mom star Ashley Jones, who Abraham also had bad blood with.

Evans shared a video afterwards, writing, "Had such a fun time with you! Let me know when you’re in town again @farrahabraham and thanks Lucia at @virginhotelslv for having us."

Abraham also revealed she was happy to make amends with Evans after all these years.

“I’m a girls’ girl through and through, and I’m always rooting for the women around me to win,” she told a news outlet on May 9. “We’ve been through so much individually and together, so it’s really special to bury the hatchet and reconnect as mature women.”