Farrah Abraham's Dad Michael Says He Stood by His Daughter During Her 'Dark Experience' Working on 2013 Adult Film
It’s been over ten years since Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham’s adult video Backdoor Teen Mom was released, and now the star's father, Michael Abraham, exclusively spoke to OK! about what went down during that time.
“It’s been at least 10 years since that experience happened in my life, and over the last five years I have been living a private life — enjoying my life as I age into my seventies,” Michael said. Regarding the film, Michael insisted he was “there supporting my daughter through a time that people were doing their best to manipulate her and our family.”
“My daughter was very young at that time,” he added. “Any concerned parent would stand by their child’s side when confronted by such evil people.”
Michael also dished on what he thinks about Farrah’s recent comments on the tape, sharing, “Farrah is an adult and I support whatever she says about that dark experience that we had to endure in our lives."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Appearing on the “Holly Randall Unfiltered” podcast, Farrah said she was a “hot mess” and “hanging with the wrong people" while filming the tape.
“I handled it as best as I could,” she detailed. “I feel like I handled it with grace compared to what I really know that I went through.”
Noting people were telling her to make “the best of it,” Farrah explained that is why she had her dad come with her.
'It's just like, I'm a young teen mom,” Farrah shared. “This is how I handle it. It's not like I have Kris Jenner and the Kardashians forging some celebrity s-- tape deal.’”
Prior to the film’s debut, TMZ had spotted Farrah, her father and her daughter, Sophia, outside an adult film company.
When asked at the time if he was there to “negotiate” for Farrah, Michael explained he was simply supporting Farrah who was just “trying to figure out what was going on.”
In the same interview, Farrah confirmed she had received two offers for the tape and she appreciated Michael “helping her out.”
While Farrah’s continued to discuss the tape numerous times in the years since it came out, she has gone on to many other entrepreneurial ventures, both in and out of the adult world.
Other projects aside, Farrah’s stint on Teen Mom came to an end in 2018 when she chose the adult entertainment industry over MTV. They did invite her back for a small stint on a Teen Mom: Family Vacation. When she appeared, she got into drama with Cheyenne Floyd, which resulted in Floyd flipping a table at Abraham.