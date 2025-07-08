'It's Awful': Farrah Abraham Defends 'Wrongfully' Incarcerated '16 and Pregnant' Star Whitney Purvis After Involuntary Manslaughter Arrest

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham is weighing in on 16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis, who is now on suicide watch — just one day after she was arrested for involuntary manslaughter on July 7.

“When I was wrongfully put in jail many times — but was never guilty — I see how cops always choose the easiest person to blame, which is a public figure, especially a woman. Whitney is not the drug dealer. The drug dealers in this country should be off the streets, not grieving mothers who get wrapped up into other people’s drug issues," the reality starlet exclusively told OK!.