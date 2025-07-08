'It's Awful': Farrah Abraham Defends 'Wrongfully' Incarcerated '16 and Pregnant' Star Whitney Purvis After Involuntary Manslaughter Arrest
Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham is weighing in on 16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis, who is now on suicide watch — just one day after she was arrested for involuntary manslaughter on July 7.
“When I was wrongfully put in jail many times — but was never guilty — I see how cops always choose the easiest person to blame, which is a public figure, especially a woman. Whitney is not the drug dealer. The drug dealers in this country should be off the streets, not grieving mothers who get wrapped up into other people’s drug issues," the reality starlet exclusively told OK!.
Farrah Abraham Thinks Whitney Purvis Needs a '12-Step Program'
Abraham said she looks forward to Purvis “going to a 12-step intensive healing program," which is something Abraham "enjoyed" in order "to heal from past trauma like grieving the loss of her own son and friend recently.”
As OK! previously reported, Purvis was taken into police custody after she allegedly intentionally distributed a drug called Tranq, which is a combination of Fentanyl and Xylazine, that led a man to overdose.
'Stop Passing the Blame'
“The other mother of the man who overdosed cannot blame another woman for her son’s drug issues that she raised,” Abraham continued. “That is on that mom, not Whitney. I also do not like it when hateful mothers do not take accountability and blame another mother who simply showed compassion to the man who passed from an overdose.” Abraham pointed out Purvis is unable to comment during the ongoing investigation, so she believes everyone should “stop passing the blame to someone who still needs a criminal defense attorney.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Whitney Purvis 'Should Sue'
“Whitney was not even aware of what happened and sent her love and could not even believe what happened,” she said, referencing Purvis’ comment on the obituary of the man who passed away. “This is just ridiculous and the agent should be fired immediately for charging the wrong person and go get the real drug dealers on the streets who are still selling it, even with Whitney in jail for a crime she clearly did not commit!” Abraham reiterated the “investigators” should be laid off and Purvis should “sue the entire department.”
'Free Whitney'
“It’s awful that she can’t express her loss, feeling about a person she cared for without being put in jail,” Abraham concluded. "She has the right in our constitution to do so without an agent arresting her. FREE WHITNEY.”