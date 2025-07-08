or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Farrah Abraham
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

'It's Awful': Farrah Abraham Defends 'Wrongfully' Incarcerated '16 and Pregnant' Star Whitney Purvis After Involuntary Manslaughter Arrest

Composite photo of Farrah Abraham and Whitney Purvis
Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram; Whitney Purvis/Facebook

Farrah Abraham defended Whitney Purvis after she was arrested for involuntary manslaughter.

By:

July 8 2025, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham is weighing in on 16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis, who is now on suicide watch — just one day after she was arrested for involuntary manslaughter on July 7.

“When I was wrongfully put in jail many times — but was never guilty — I see how cops always choose the easiest person to blame, which is a public figure, especially a woman. Whitney is not the drug dealer. The drug dealers in this country should be off the streets, not grieving mothers who get wrapped up into other people’s drug issues," the reality starlet exclusively told OK!.

Article continues below advertisement

Farrah Abraham Thinks Whitney Purvis Needs a '12-Step Program'

Photo of Farrah Abraham
Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram

Farrah Abraham said Whitney Purvis is a 'grieving mother' who is 'not a drug dealer.'

Abraham said she looks forward to Purvis “going to a 12-step intensive healing program," which is something Abraham "enjoyed" in order "to heal from past trauma like grieving the loss of her own son and friend recently.”

As OK! previously reported, Purvis was taken into police custody after she allegedly intentionally distributed a drug called Tranq, which is a combination of Fentanyl and Xylazine, that led a man to overdose.

Article continues below advertisement

'Stop Passing the Blame'

Photo of Whitney Purvis
Source: Whitney Purvis/Facebook

Farrah Abraham claimed Whitney Purvis 'needs a criminal defense attorney.'

“The other mother of the man who overdosed cannot blame another woman for her son’s drug issues that she raised,” Abraham continued. “That is on that mom, not Whitney. I also do not like it when hateful mothers do not take accountability and blame another mother who simply showed compassion to the man who passed from an overdose.” Abraham pointed out Purvis is unable to comment during the ongoing investigation, so she believes everyone should “stop passing the blame to someone who still needs a criminal defense attorney.”

MORE ON:
Farrah Abraham

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney Purvis 'Should Sue'

Photo of Farrah Abraham
Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram

Farrah Abraham believes Whitney Purvis should 'sue the entire' police department.

“Whitney was not even aware of what happened and sent her love and could not even believe what happened,” she said, referencing Purvis’ comment on the obituary of the man who passed away. “This is just ridiculous and the agent should be fired immediately for charging the wrong person and go get the real drug dealers on the streets who are still selling it, even with Whitney in jail for a crime she clearly did not commit!” Abraham reiterated the “investigators” should be laid off and Purvis should “sue the entire department.”

'Free Whitney'

Photo of Whitney Purvis
Source: Whitney Purvis/Facebook

Farrah Abraham called for Whitney Purvis to be freed from jail.

“It’s awful that she can’t express her loss, feeling about a person she cared for without being put in jail,” Abraham concluded. "She has the right in our constitution to do so without an agent arresting her. FREE WHITNEY.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.