Farrah Abraham Credits Ketamine for Ending War With Jenelle Evans: It 'Really Helps You Get Past a Lot of Things'
Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham recently ended her long-standing feud with Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans — and she credits a drug for helping her to do so.
Ketamine Helps
“I think a lot of people have seen me do ketamine treatments lately,” Abraham told a news outlet, “and I think ketamine really helps you get past a lot of things. I also don’t live in my past, I live in my present, and I think ketamine’s just given me that clean slate. And if other women can meet me there, then I think it’s great.”
The reality starlet shared it’s “great” Evans “reached out,” as she believes she’s “in a different place" now.
“She’s looking back at some of the things in her life and also trying to plan for her future and get things right with her children, and I think that’s commendable and I’m happy for her,” Abraham continued. “And I’m also happy she gets to go do some work at Spearmint Rhino like I did for my comedy set. I’m really happy for her. If stars align — if our schedules align — I’d love to be there for her divorce party.”
Farrah Abraham Also Reunited With Ashley Jones
Abraham continued praising ketamine, explaining it’s used for “all sorts of things.” “Like if you’re getting a divorce,” she shared, “and moving past that, use ketamine. If you want to not think about loss, like I lost my daughter’s father, you use ketamine. If you’ve been severely attacked like I’ve been, you use ketamine for that. I think that with all these other things that I’m using it for, randomly some others have come back into my life. Not only Jenelle, but Ashley [Jones], who you saw me with… last time she was at our family bootcamp that I was at, and was… throwing things at me, swept in manipulations with her ex-husband." Abraham revealed Jones, who is getting a divorce from Bariki Smith, told her she wanted to “apologize” to her “away from cameras."
“She really couldn’t believe how she acted with those around her who were influencing her,” Abraham elaborated about Jones. “And, again, I just have so much self-compassion. I have compassion for these ladies. I understand. Lived it. Been there. Done that. And I just… if anyone can help them move past, heal and grow as fast as possible, I would love to be that advocate for that.”
Farrah Abraham 'Is Open' to Supporting Jenelle Evans and Ashley Jones
Though she doesn't “believe in trauma bonding” just because they “were on a show together,” she is “very honest with them.”
“I only want to treat people with respect,” she added. “I do not live there. If I’m in town like I happen to be and I happen to see everyone… it was a wonderful meetup and it was a wonderful time. Again, if I can support them on their other events and ventures, I’m open to that. It’s just super positive.”