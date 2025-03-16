Farrah Abraham Slams 'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick's Ex Vinny Tortorella After He 'Hit on Her' at Strip Club: 'He Clearly Wants Fame'

Farrah Abraham slammed 'Jersey Shore' star Angelina Pivarnick's ex Vinny Tortorella after he 'hit on her,' noting 'he clearly wants fame.'

Farrah Abraham shared Vinny Tortorella's DM, in which he asked her to go on an 'old school date.'

Tortorella confirmed he saw Abraham perform in her Diary of a Teen Mom comedy debut at Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club in New York City on March 13.

He captioned the picture, “@farrahabraham Debut comedy show🗽 She did great! Such a fun night out 💪🏻.”

Though she commented, “Thanks Handsome for droppin in,” they continued the conversation offline.

In an exclusive DM Abraham shared with OK!, Tortorella messaged her at 4:32 a.m., writing, "Morning! What's your schedule like coming up?"

“If you have some free time, let’s grab dinner and see a movie,” he continued. “Throw it back to an old school date.”

Abraham graciously thanked him, but informed Pivarnick’s ex she did “not live in NYC.”