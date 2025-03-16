Farrah Abraham Slams 'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick's Ex Vinny Tortorella After He 'Hit on Her' at Strip Club: 'He Clearly Wants Fame'
Farrah Abraham is coming for Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick’s ex Vinny Tortorella after he came to her recent comedy show and hit on her.
Tortorella confirmed he saw Abraham perform in her Diary of a Teen Mom comedy debut at Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club in New York City on March 13.
He captioned the picture, “@farrahabraham Debut comedy show🗽 She did great! Such a fun night out 💪🏻.”
Though she commented, “Thanks Handsome for droppin in,” they continued the conversation offline.
In an exclusive DM Abraham shared with OK!, Tortorella messaged her at 4:32 a.m., writing, "Morning! What's your schedule like coming up?"
“If you have some free time, let’s grab dinner and see a movie,” he continued. “Throw it back to an old school date.”
Abraham graciously thanked him, but informed Pivarnick’s ex she did “not live in NYC.”
But that didn’t stop him from pursuing the My Teenage Dream Ended author.
“I’d fly out to you,” he added. “Lord knows I kinda need a vacation from my ex.”
“Well I hope you get over your ex who ever that is & then date,” Abraham replied.
“I really appreciate that,” he responded. “I was engaged to Angelina from Jersey Shore, was on the show with them all the last few yrs [sic] Long story short, I had to end it a few months ago. But def moving on towards only positivity going forward.” When she shared the picture he posted to her Instagram Story, Tortorella quickly reposted it, telling followers this was the “first comedy show” he’d ever been to.
Abraham spoke to OK! about the ordeal — and made it clear she has no intention of pursuing anything with Tortorella.
“I didn’t even know who he was,” the reality starlet said. “I have no interest in him and frankly am weirded out now knowing he came out to my event just to get a pic and try to hit on me.” She went on to note he clearly “must want fame."
“Move on, Vinny, and stop trying to get back at your ex Angelina,” Abraham added.
As OK! previously shared, a private investigator gave details about an alleged affair Tortorella had while with the Jersey Shore star. However, he denied the allegations.