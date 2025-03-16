or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Farrah Abraham
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Farrah Abraham Slams 'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick's Ex Vinny Tortorella After He 'Hit on Her' at Strip Club: 'He Clearly Wants Fame'

Photo of Farrah Abraham and Vinny Tortorella
Source: @vinnyhandsome/Instagram

Farrah Abraham slammed 'Jersey Shore' star Angelina Pivarnick's ex Vinny Tortorella after he 'hit on her,' noting 'he clearly wants fame.'

By:

March 16 2025, Published 2:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Farrah Abraham is coming for Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick’s ex Vinny Tortorella after he came to her recent comedy show and hit on her.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Fararh Abraham's DM from Vinny Tortorella
Source: Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham shared Vinny Tortorella's DM, in which he asked her to go on an 'old school date.'

Article continues below advertisement

Tortorella confirmed he saw Abraham perform in her Diary of a Teen Mom comedy debut at Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club in New York City on March 13.

He captioned the picture, “@farrahabraham Debut comedy show🗽 She did great! Such a fun night out 💪🏻.”

Though she commented, “Thanks Handsome for droppin in,” they continued the conversation offline.

In an exclusive DM Abraham shared with OK!, Tortorella messaged her at 4:32 a.m., writing, "Morning! What's your schedule like coming up?"

“If you have some free time, let’s grab dinner and see a movie,” he continued. “Throw it back to an old school date.”

Abraham graciously thanked him, but informed Pivarnick’s ex she did “not live in NYC.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Fararh Abraham's DM from Vinny Tortorella
Source: Farrah Abraham

Vinny Tortorella offered to 'fly out' to hang with Farrah Abraham.

Article continues below advertisement

But that didn’t stop him from pursuing the My Teenage Dream Ended author.

“I’d fly out to you,” he added. “Lord knows I kinda need a vacation from my ex.”

“Well I hope you get over your ex who ever that is & then date,” Abraham replied.

“I really appreciate that,” he responded. “I was engaged to Angelina from Jersey Shore, was on the show with them all the last few yrs [sic] Long story short, I had to end it a few months ago. But def moving on towards only positivity going forward.” When she shared the picture he posted to her Instagram Story, Tortorella quickly reposted it, telling followers this was the “first comedy show” he’d ever been to.

MORE ON:
Farrah Abraham

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Farrah Abraham and Vinny Tortorella
Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram

Farrah Abraham shared Vinny Tortorella's post to her Instagram Story.

Article continues below advertisement

Abraham spoke to OK! about the ordeal — and made it clear she has no intention of pursuing anything with Tortorella.

“I didn’t even know who he was,” the reality starlet said. “I have no interest in him and frankly am weirded out now knowing he came out to my event just to get a pic and try to hit on me.” She went on to note he clearly “must want fame."

“Move on, Vinny, and stop trying to get back at your ex Angelina,” Abraham added.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Farrah Abraham and Vinny Tortorella
Source: @vinnyhandsome/Instagram

Vinny Tortorella quickly reposted Abraham's Instagram Story, noting this was the 'first comedy show' he'd ever been to.

As OK! previously shared, a private investigator gave details about an alleged affair Tortorella had while with the Jersey Shore star. However, he denied the allegations.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.