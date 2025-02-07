Farrah Abraham's Mom Debra Danielsen Confirms She Has No Relationship With 'Teen Mom OG' Alum: 'Wasn't a Healthy Situation'
Debra Danielsen, the mother of Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham, exclusively confirmed to OK! the pair no longer have a relationship.
“I do not have any contact with Farrah or Michael [her father] at this time,” Danielsen shared. When pushed on what led to their estrangement, the rap star dished, “I had to leave because of the disrespect and gaslighting. [It] wasn’t a healthy situation to be around any longer.”
Regardless of where things stand with her family now, Danielsen still looks back fondly on the experience of being on MTV — and said she would go back if given the chance.
"I wanted to share our story because I watched a couple of my friends in high school face judgement, ridicule and social discrimination because of teen pregnancy,” she shared, explaining what made her want to participate in the show in the first place. “Of course, the quarterback of the football team and the other teen dad never faced any of this social discrimination, ridicule or judgement. In addition, I was totally disgusted with the school superintendent in our town who was trying to put this stigma on my daughter when we were facing an already difficult situation with the teen pregnancy. I wanted to stand up for women’s rights to dignity and demonstrate our love and support for the family coming together.”
The beloved MTV star went on to share she felt the network gave them the “right platform” to accomplish this goal, calling them “visionaries” in their storytelling. She also complimented them for helping people “around the globe” and supporting young women and children.
Danielsen also expressed she misses being with the crew.
“We worked together for over 10 years, and I think of them all as family,” she added.
While she shared many positives in regards to her experience on the hit franchise, Danielsen noted one negative — her brood is no longer able to tell their story. “I believe this part of my life experience represents at least 40-50 percent of what other families are struggling with,” she elaborated. “Many fans approach me daily to share their similar experiences about not being able to speak with their children or grandchildren and how their hearts break.”
As for what made them ultimately exit the show, Danielsen shared it came down to her daughter no longer wanting to be on it due to her desire to do “other projects” that were “not in compliance with MTV terms.”
“Farrah refused to work within the MTV requirements and, unfortunately, many people lost jobs because of it,” she explained. “We also no longer have the ability to share our journey. Only Farrah can determine if she would share her journey and if she desires to work with any network on a project [going forward].”
Danielsen confirmed she is still making rap music and currently hosts the “RHEB3L” podcast with co-host Waylon Kearney.