Farrah Abraham's Mom Debra Danielsen Confirms She Has No Relationship With 'Teen Mom OG' Alum: 'Wasn't a Healthy Situation'

Regardless of where things stand with her family now, Danielsen still looks back fondly on the experience of being on MTV — and said she would go back if given the chance.

“I do not have any contact with Farrah or Michael [her father] at this time,” Danielsen shared. When pushed on what led to their estrangement, the rap star dished, “I had to leave because of the disrespect and gaslighting . [It] wasn’t a healthy situation to be around any longer.”

"I wanted to share our story because I watched a couple of my friends in high school face judgement, ridicule and social discrimination because of teen pregnancy,” she shared, explaining what made her want to participate in the show in the first place. “Of course, the quarterback of the football team and the other teen dad never faced any of this social discrimination, ridicule or judgement. In addition, I was totally disgusted with the school superintendent in our town who was trying to put this stigma on my daughter when we were facing an already difficult situation with the teen pregnancy. I wanted to stand up for women’s rights to dignity and demonstrate our love and support for the family coming together.”

The beloved MTV star went on to share she felt the network gave them the “right platform” to accomplish this goal, calling them “visionaries” in their storytelling. She also complimented them for helping people “around the globe” and supporting young women and children.