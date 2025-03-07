Farrah Abraham Tries to 'Keep in Touch With No One' After Leaving 'Teen Mom'
Farrah Abraham starred on Teen Mom OG in the past, but she’s making it clear she has no intention of keeping those people in her life.
Although she has positive relationships with some of her former cast members, Abraham revealed “keeps in touch with no one.”
“I just think when people reach out and they want to connect, like I am emotionally available to connect, to have fun with them, you know to just keep living my life past a show,” she shared in a new interview.
Abraham is getting ready for the debut of her latest venture, a comedy show entitled Diary of a Teen Mom, which is set to premiere at Spearmint Rhino in New York on March 13. She noted some of her former costars have supported her on this “exciting chapter.”
“And I think that’s what they’re grateful for, right?” she said. “That’s why they reach out. That’s why they want to shout. They want to bring their families. They want to bring other comedy agents. And yeah, it’s just really cool. It’s a cool experience. I never knew I would have… continued relationships with anyone from the Teen Mom show in production or talent. It’s kind of like full circle.”
Abraham initially left Teen Mom OG in 2018 after a confrontation with producer Morgan Freeman. On the Monday, March 18, 2018, episode of the show, Freeman told Abraham she would have to choose between being in the adult industry or staying on Teen Mom, insisting she could not do both. Abraham ultimately refused to give up her work in that industry, claiming it was “more beneficial” to her than Teen Mom.
Since then, Abraham appeared on one episode of a Teen Mom show when she showed up for a small stint on Teen Mom: Family Reunion in 2022. While there, she got into an explosive confrontation with Cheyenne Floyd.
Abraham explained no longer being on the show pushed her in a different direction.
“So, I would say after I got wrongfully fired from Teen Mom, I started getting checks from David’s special where he had me as a celebrity guest for his comedy show at the Comedy Underground in New York,” she shared. “And then I became SAG, and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. I keep getting these checks. I love this.’”
