Farrah Abraham Urges CPS to Visit Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell for the 'Well-Being and Mental Health' of Their Children
Farrah Abraham believes child protective services needs to get involved with Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell amid their recent obsession over their adopted daughter, Carly.
“I think fans should call CPS on them,” Abraham exclusively stated to OK!. “I know lots of the fans have been saying they thought about it, but the more we see the abusive nature and Catelynn conspiring this abuse with Tyler, CPS needs to be involved.” “So, for the well-being and mental health of these children, it’s very obvious,” Abraham concluded. “And when they’re cut off from their other child, it is very obvious the abuse, the lack of care and how horrible their home is to grow up in.”
Abraham’s statement comes fresh off the heels of a war of words between her and Baltierra. In a comment on Instagram, he responded to Abraham’s thoughts on him, writing, “Listen, anytime Farrah has an opposition on my life, it will always be nothing but a compliment to my character. If we ever did share the same opinion, I’d be worried about myself tbh.”
This led Abraham to respond late on March 25 via her Instagram Story, stating, “When you’re a horrible dad, immature, and let your ego get in the way of living a great life — Tyler, stop embracing negative stimulus and take accountability. Your financial struggles are severe; learn to break the cycles and adhere to the 12-step principles.” She claimed Baltierra harbors “resentment toward women.”
“No wonder their daughter and Teresa [Davis] blocked them,” she continued, referring to Carly's adopted mom. “I wish the brother-sister trauma bond would break for a moment, allowing them to re-parent themselves and stop putting their children at home through their disgusting, disturbing and abusive behavior toward women, which is widely known and seen.” Abraham noted she is praying “their children don’t grow up to be hateful and egotistical like their incestuous parents.”
“You can’t throw MTV money at a problem; they need to realize they’re at a low point and go to a trauma center to stop transferring their trauma,” she added.
Baltierra has yet to respond to Abraham’s recent comments.