Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Slammed by Adopted Daughter Carly's Parents: They're 'Out of Control' and 'Inappropriate'

In a trailer for the February 6 episode of the long-running MTV show, Catelynn reads aloud a text from Teresa, her daughter Carly’s adoptive mother.

“The way you speak about us online was very hurtful,” the message says, “so we’re not gonna be responding.”

After reading the text, Catelynn shows her husband tons of updates she’s been sending to Teresa, but there was no response. Tyler goes on to point out some of them haven’t even been delivered, leading both of them to realize Teresa blocked Catelynn’s phone number.