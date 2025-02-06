Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Slammed by Adopted Daughter Carly's Parents: They're 'Out of Control' and 'Inappropriate'
Brandon and Teresa Davis finally made their intentions with Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra known — and it’s evident they want no relationship going forward.
In a trailer for the February 6 episode of the long-running MTV show, Catelynn reads aloud a text from Teresa, her daughter Carly’s adoptive mother.
“The way you speak about us online was very hurtful,” the message says, “so we’re not gonna be responding.”
After reading the text, Catelynn shows her husband tons of updates she’s been sending to Teresa, but there was no response. Tyler goes on to point out some of them haven’t even been delivered, leading both of them to realize Teresa blocked Catelynn’s phone number.
Although Teresa promised the reality stars they would be allowed to have occasional updates on their daughter, and send birthday gifts during the adoption process, it’s clear that is no longer what she wants.
In the episode, a text to Dawn Baker, the adoption counselor who coordinated Carly being given to Brandon and Teresa, is also shared.
In that message, also from Teresa, she said she does not want Tyler or Catelynn sending “anything else to our house.” “It is so out of control and inappropriate,” she added.
As OK! previously reported, Catelynn has been talking extensively about Carly lately, as she has been shut out from having any contact with her.
“I would make different decisions with my choice,” the 16 and Pregnant alum boldly stated, revealing Brandon and Teresa would not have been who she would have placed Carly with if she could go back in time.
Aside from the fact that she would want a couple more local to where she resides, Catelynn explained Brandon and Teresa initially wanted a closed adoption and this should have disqualified them from being chosen in the first place. They did eventually agree to an open adoption, but with the caveat they could change it to a closed adoption at any time.
In an interview with E! News, Catelynn had more to say regarding where things stand.
“They definitely have 100 percent closed the adoption," Catelynn confirmed. "I'm still blocked.”
She went on to explain if it’s Carly who doesn’t want to have contact with her birth parents, she would understand, but if that’s not the case, she has to keep “fighting for communication.”