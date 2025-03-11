or
Article continues below advertisement
Catelynn Lowell Alleges Teresa Davis Kept 'Pictures' of Adopted Daughter Carly From Her: 'Hurtful'

Catelynn Lowell claims Teresa Davis kept 'pictures' of her daughter Carly from her.

By:

March 11 2025, Published 10:49 a.m. ET

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Catelynn Lowell opened up about the ongoing drama with Brandon and Teresa Davis, the adoptive parents of Catelynn’s biological daughter Carly.

Catelynn Lowell 'expressed her feelings' to Teresa Davis about the ongoing situation.

In a live interview on social media, Catelynn said she “expressed her feelings” to Teresa, stating she doesn't feel like she's putting an effort into their relationship. “People that I love I make time for and would do anything for them,” Catelynn explained. “It just doesn’t feel like love sometimes. So, she got mad at me for saying that and then she basically told Dawn [Baker], ‘Ha, now she wants to ask me for a picture of Carly on her birthday but says it doesn’t feel like love?’ So, I didn’t get any pictures of Carly on her birthday because she wanted to hold that from me.” Catelynn said the move was "hurtful," as she was just “trying to be open and honest” with Teresa. “As I said before there’s just a lot of things that people don’t know,” she added. “And I think if everybody knew the full scope of our relationship a lot of things would make sense.”

Catelynn Lowell thinks it's 'weird' Brandon and Teresa Davis wouldn't let Carly dance with Tyler Baltierra at their wedding.

The long-standing reality star shared another story involving Carly at her wedding to Tyler Baltierra. “Carly was like 6 years old at that point,” she shared. “And she came up to me at the wedding — Carly did, all by herself. And she was like, ‘Catelynn, can I dance with Tyler?’ And I said, ‘Well let’s go ask your mom.’ I wasn’t gonna just say yes because I’m respectful… and Teresa was very much like, ‘Well, only if we’re all out there with you guys.’ She didn’t even want Carly going out there by herself… if I was on the other side, I’d be like, ‘Absolutely.’ … I do think it’s a little weird that you wouldn’t let her.”

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have paused trying to pursue a relationship with Carly.

While Catelynn has had a contentious relationship with Brandon and Teresa for some time now, she mentioned they have a better relationship with the birth mother of their other adopted child due to being on the same page about certain topics.

“I know that the biological dad isn’t involved,” Catelynn shared. “So, they’re only dealing with the biological mom but she’s very much like — same belief systems and everything. And then you look at me and Ty and we’re like tattoos, we cuss… you know what I mean? We’re just completely opposite humans.”

Cateylnn Lowell described her and Tyler Baltierra as 'completely opposite humans' from Carly's adopted sister's birth mom.

On the February 6 episode of the hit MTV show, Catelynn and Tyler confirmed they were pausing pursuing a relationship with Carly for the time being.

