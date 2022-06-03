Surprise Your Loved One With Smooth & Soothed Skin This Father's Day — Shop Men's Skin Care
Who said men can't participate in some well-needed self-care too? As Father's Day quickly approaches, give the gift of smooth and soothed skin and hair. The men in your life will thank you later!
While the ladies might have skin and hair care down to a science, society's bias and gender norms have men thinking they can't participate! In reality, a well-groomed man is not only attractive, but healthier for them too.
The fathers in your life might not have the time to discover the right men's skin and hair products — making a self care package the perfect present for Father's Day. It is creative, beneficial and thoughtful!
No need to search the web for the right men's cosmetics — OK!'s already done that for you!
Keep scrolling to shop all the products you need to give the gift of self care this Father's Day directly through our site below.
Skincare
As the fathers in our lives deal with everyday stress and worries, it may start to show on their skin over time. Between breakouts and wrinkles, it is important to have a daily skincare routine to prevent these problems from happening. SiO Beauty has amazing skincare products for both men and women that focus on reducing fine lines and breakouts, leaving your face feeling as youthful as ever.
Hair Products
We all want the men in our life to have handsome hair. And, for those who rock a bald head, there are plenty of beneficial products for your scalp too! However much hair on their head, hydrating hair care products from Old Spice are a great gift for Father's Day that will be oh-so appreciated!
Old Spice's Pure Sport 2in1 Twin Pack Shampoo and Conditioner for Men is on sale retailing for $13.99 (regularly $19.99) at amazon.com.
Old Spice's Bald Care System with Exfoliating Scalp Wash, Shave Cream and Scalp Moisturizer retails for $22.96 at amazon.com.
Pain Relief
Sometimes a man's non-stop work ethic can become a bit overwhelming for them. Between exercising, heading to work and everything in between, the dad's in our lives may end their nights with achy joints and painful muscles. Help solve his daily discomfort with Botinka Life's Pain Relief Line.
Botinka Life's 3.4 oz. Super Soothing Pain Serum + Cryo Massage Roller retails for $125 at neimanmarcus.com.
Botinka Life's 1.7 oz. Ultra Relief Pain Rub + Lidocaine + Menthol + CBD retails for $95 at neimanmarcus.com.