Father's Day: Keep The Celebration Going With A Subscription Box — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Want to show your Dad how much you appreciate him on Father’s Day *and* beyond? Subscription boxes have got you covered.
From a fancy whiskey accessories to help him enjoy his favorite drink to detailed replicas of fascinating historical documents sent straight to his door, here are three subscriptions Dad will love on his special day and beyond — wherever his interests lie.
- Whiskey Business
- Historically Cool
- Home Run
Whiskey Business
Is your dad *the* Whiskey expert? Make happy hour even happier with Uncommon Goods’ Whiskey Lovers Gift of the Month set. Perfect for the aficionado who has everything, this box delivers unique accessories designed to enhance Dad’s favorite drink. We’ll cheers to that!
A three-month subscription to Uncommon Goods’ Whiskey Lovers Gift of the Month Subscription retails for $198 at uncommongoods.com.
Historically Cool
Can your dad rattle off Revolutionary War facts as effortlessly as he can dad jokes? Reach for Uncommon Goods’ History Box this Father’s Day. Each month, this subscription sends detailed replicas of real historical documents — like Albert Einstein’s letters to President Franklin Roosevelt — directly to your dad. They even come complete with a historically-inspired stamp for added authenticity!
A six-month subscription of Uncommon Goods’ History by Mail Subscription retails for $40 at uncommongoods.com.
Home Run
Does your dad spend all summer cheering on his favorite Baseball team? Bring the ballgame to his door! This Father's Day, give your dad the gift of Uncommon Goods’ Baseball Lovers Gift of the Month Subscription this father’s day. Historically including items like baseball bingo, this box is a must-have for any baseball fanatic, offering unique items that add even more fun to his favorite sport.
A three-month subscription of Uncommon Goods’ Baseball Lovers Gift of the Month Subscription retails for $149 at uncommongoods.com.