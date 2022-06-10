OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Shopping > father's day
OK LogoSHOPPING

Father's Day: Keep The Celebration Going With A Subscription Box — Shop Now

fathersdaythumb
Source: Uncommon Goods
By:

Jun. 10 2022, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email
In this article

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Want to show your Dad how much you appreciate him on Father’s Day *and* beyond? Subscription boxes have got you covered.

From a fancy whiskey accessories to help him enjoy his favorite drink to detailed replicas of fascinating historical documents sent straight to his door, here are three subscriptions Dad will love on his special day and beyond — wherever his interests lie.

Article continues below advertisement
  • Whiskey Business
  • Historically Cool
  • Home Run

Whiskey Business

whiskeyequipment
Source: Uncommon Goods

Is your dad *the* Whiskey expert? Make happy hour even happier with Uncommon Goods’ Whiskey Lovers Gift of the Month set. Perfect for the aficionado who has everything, this box delivers unique accessories designed to enhance Dad’s favorite drink. We’ll cheers to that!

Article continues below advertisement
whiskeyproduct
Source: Uncommon Goods

A three-month subscription to Uncommon Goods’ Whiskey Lovers Gift of the Month Subscription retails for $198 at uncommongoods.com.

Historically Cool

featurehistory
Source: Uncommon Goods

Can your dad rattle off Revolutionary War facts as effortlessly as he can dad jokes? Reach for Uncommon Goods’ History Box this Father’s Day. Each month, this subscription sends detailed replicas of real historical documents — like Albert Einstein’s letters to President Franklin Roosevelt — directly to your dad. They even come complete with a historically-inspired stamp for added authenticity!

Article continues below advertisement
historyprouctimage
Source: Uncommon Goods

A six-month subscription of ​ Uncommon Goods’ History by Mail Subscription retails for $40 at uncommongoods.com.

Home Run

mlbbingo
Source: Uncommon Goods

Does your dad spend all summer cheering on his favorite Baseball team? Bring the ballgame to his door! This Father's Day, give your dad the gift of Uncommon Goods’ Baseball Lovers Gift of the Month Subscription this father’s day. Historically including items like baseball bingo, this box is a must-have for any baseball fanatic, offering unique items that add even more fun to his favorite sport.

baseballproduct
Source: Uncommon Goods

A three-month subscription of Uncommon Goods’ Baseball Lovers Gift of the Month Subscription retails for $149 at uncommongoods.com.

Advertisement
OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 Empire Media Group, Inc. OK! is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.