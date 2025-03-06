or
Faye Resnick Denies Leaking Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Separation News: 'This Is Absolutely Untrue'

Composite photo of Faye Resnick, Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards
Source: @fayeresnick/Instagram; MEGA

Faye Resnick denied leaking news about Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards' separation.

March 6 2025, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

Faye Resnick is denying she had anything to do with Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation news leaking.

Photo of Faye Resnick and Kyle Richards
Source: @fayeresnick/Instagram

Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick have been friends for a long time.

“This is absolutely untrue,” Resnick exclusively told OK! in response to the rumors she had anything to do with the high-profile split going public.

She also claimed she had a conversation with Richards about this "made-up story," adding they both wanted to not issue a response to the hearsay.

Photo of Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick
Source: @fayeresnick/Instagram

Faye Resnick is friends with Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards' sister.

Richards and Umansky’s separation news went public in July 2023, and an insider dished to People the story before the couple confirmed it themselves.

A source alleged to OK! Resnick may have had something to do with it.

“When Kyle and Mauricio announced they were separating, the info did not initially come from them,” the insider dished. “It came from a source. On the show, Kyle discussed this in a confessional, saying she had no idea who had leaked their private info but that Mauricio thought he knew and she didn’t seem to want to believe it. There was speculation last year it may have been Faye Resnick and that’s definitely seeming quite plausible.” The source shared that Resnick and Richards were “great friends,” which is why it was no surprise when Richards brought her to Camille Grammer’s infamous party with Allison DuBois. They noted Resnick was “in Kyle’s inner circle and likely would have been privy to information regarding her personal life.”

Faye Resnick

Photo of Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards
Source: MEGA

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards' separation news was leaked by a source.

“When Faye appeared at Jennifer Tilly’s caviar party on the current season,” they continued, “fans did NOT see Kyle interact with Faye whatsoever. In fact, Kathy [Hilton] was the one who brought Faye to the caviar party — and it’s a known fact that Kathy and Kyle have had their share of drama over the years and Kathy does associate with people Kyle doesn’t necessarily get along with.”

The source mentioned that Resnick and Richards were still following each other on Instagram, but it could have been “just for show” or to “not have people talking/speculating" about their relationship.

“While no one will come out and confirm that this is 100 percent what happened, there’s definitely chatter around the neighborhood that it could be what occurred,” they concluded.

Photo of Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards reportedly walked off the 'RHOBH' Season 14 reunion set twice.

The reunion for Season 14 taped on February 28, and as OK! exclusively reported, an insider shared Richards “walked off” the set twice. “She was crying half the time,” they added. “The cast members brought up all the women Mauricio was seeing for years and they were not kind about it. They said Kyle was lying for years and knew for years, but kept the lie going for the show."

