Faye Resnick Denies Leaking Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Separation News: 'This Is Absolutely Untrue'

Richards and Umansky’s separation news went public in July 2023, and an insider dished to People the story before the couple confirmed it themselves.

A source alleged to OK! Resnick may have had something to do with it.

“When Kyle and Mauricio announced they were separating, the info did not initially come from them,” the insider dished. “It came from a source. On the show, Kyle discussed this in a confessional, saying she had no idea who had leaked their private info but that Mauricio thought he knew and she didn’t seem to want to believe it. There was speculation last year it may have been Faye Resnick and that’s definitely seeming quite plausible.” The source shared that Resnick and Richards were “great friends,” which is why it was no surprise when Richards brought her to Camille Grammer’s infamous party with Allison DuBois. They noted Resnick was “in Kyle’s inner circle and likely would have been privy to information regarding her personal life.”