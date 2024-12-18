or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kyle Richards
OK LogoNEWS

Kyle Richards Claims Filing for Divorce From Ex Mauricio Umansky 'Hasn't Come Up' After 2023 Split: 'It's Hard'

Photo of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky announced their split in July 2023.

By:

Dec. 18 2024, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Andy Cohen got the details of where Kyle Richards and ex Mauricio Umansky’s relationship stands.

On the Tuesday, December 17, episode of Watch What Happens Live, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, claimed she and the real estate mogul have not discussed filing for divorce despite separating in July 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
kyle richards filing divorce ex mauricio umansky split
Source: MEGA

'We’re good friends. We get along really well,' Kyle Richards said of her relationship with ex Mauricio Umansky.

Article continues below advertisement

Cohen expressed doubt the former couple has yet to hash it out, to which the mother-of-four insisted, “No. We’re good friends. We get along really well. We live separate lives, and it just hasn’t come up."

“When the time comes, obviously, we will address it,” Richards added.

Article continues below advertisement

The Bravo producer pointed out she is likely “not that psyched to have” the talk with Umansky, 54.

“Of course not,” she stated. “It’s hard, and it’s not something either one of us obviously feels comfortable initiating and we just kind of let that go. … It is what it is right now.”

Article continues below advertisement
kyle richards filing divorce ex mauricio umansky split
Source: MEGA

'It is what it is right now,' Richards said about how she and Mauricio Umansky have not discussed divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

As for how often the ex-lovers communicate, Richards said, “a couple times a week” and noted she texts him “every couple days” or “sometimes” daily.

Despite their friendship, the actress admitted she's “tried to avoid” meeting any women Umansky has been romantically involved with following their split. Richards also shared she has “thought about dating."

MORE ON:
Kyle Richards

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Though rumors swirled Richards and singer Morgan Wade are more than just friends, the reality TV star insisted their relationship is purely platonic.

Meanwhile, Umansky was suspected of having a romance with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater, in fall 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
kyle richards filing divorce ex mauricio umansky split
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were married 27 years before their separation.

Article continues below advertisement

On the November 26 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton Stracke shared some insight into how Richards was handling Umansky seeing other women at the time.

While chatting with costars Kathy Hilton and Erika Jayne, Stracke said Richards "seemed a little down" after the actress saw a snapshot of Slater on Umansky’s desk.

Article continues below advertisement

Stracke claimed the patriarch "replaced" a photo of himself and Richards with one of "the woman from Dancing With the Stars."

The blonde beauty claimed Richards was "hurt" over the snub.

Article continues below advertisement
kyle richards filing divorce ex mauricio umansky split
Source: MEGA

Since their split, Richards has been romantically linked to Morgan Wade while Mauricio Umansky was romantically linked to Emma Slater.

"Are you serious? It would be one thing to take it down. But then, to put that up? Come on," Hilton replied to the news.

In her confessional, Jayne added: "Why are you replacing a picture of your wife with your Dancing With the Stars partner? All that’s gonna do is make people talk more. It doesn’t help, it actually hurts."

Umansky was also seen kissing Nikita Kahn this summer.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.