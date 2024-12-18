Kyle Richards Claims Filing for Divorce From Ex Mauricio Umansky 'Hasn't Come Up' After 2023 Split: 'It's Hard'
Andy Cohen got the details of where Kyle Richards and ex Mauricio Umansky’s relationship stands.
On the Tuesday, December 17, episode of Watch What Happens Live, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, claimed she and the real estate mogul have not discussed filing for divorce despite separating in July 2023.
Cohen expressed doubt the former couple has yet to hash it out, to which the mother-of-four insisted, “No. We’re good friends. We get along really well. We live separate lives, and it just hasn’t come up."
“When the time comes, obviously, we will address it,” Richards added.
The Bravo producer pointed out she is likely “not that psyched to have” the talk with Umansky, 54.
“Of course not,” she stated. “It’s hard, and it’s not something either one of us obviously feels comfortable initiating and we just kind of let that go. … It is what it is right now.”
As for how often the ex-lovers communicate, Richards said, “a couple times a week” and noted she texts him “every couple days” or “sometimes” daily.
Despite their friendship, the actress admitted she's “tried to avoid” meeting any women Umansky has been romantically involved with following their split. Richards also shared she has “thought about dating."
Though rumors swirled Richards and singer Morgan Wade are more than just friends, the reality TV star insisted their relationship is purely platonic.
Meanwhile, Umansky was suspected of having a romance with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater, in fall 2023.
On the November 26 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton Stracke shared some insight into how Richards was handling Umansky seeing other women at the time.
While chatting with costars Kathy Hilton and Erika Jayne, Stracke said Richards "seemed a little down" after the actress saw a snapshot of Slater on Umansky’s desk.
Stracke claimed the patriarch "replaced" a photo of himself and Richards with one of "the woman from Dancing With the Stars."
The blonde beauty claimed Richards was "hurt" over the snub.
"Are you serious? It would be one thing to take it down. But then, to put that up? Come on," Hilton replied to the news.
In her confessional, Jayne added: "Why are you replacing a picture of your wife with your Dancing With the Stars partner? All that’s gonna do is make people talk more. It doesn’t help, it actually hurts."
Umansky was also seen kissing Nikita Kahn this summer.