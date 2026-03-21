FBI Director Robert Mueller Dies at 81 as Donald Trump Praises His Demise: 'I'm Glad He's Dead'

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Former FBI director Robert Mueller has died at the age of 81. "With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away last night. His family asks that their privacy be respected," his family said in a statement to The New York Times on March 21.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump blasted Robert Mueller shortly after his death.

Mueller passed on from unknown circumstances on Friday evening, with Donald Trump praising the FBI's head honcho's demise on Truth Social. "Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!" the president, 79, rejoiced.

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Robert Mueller Headed the FBI From 2001 Until 2013

Source: MEGA Robert Mueller was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2000.

Mueller was the leader of the FBI from 2001 to 2013 and served as a special counsel investigating Russian involvement in the 2016 election. He brought criminal charges against six of Trump's allies at the time. He was nominated by former president George W. Bush shortly before the September 11 attacks and was the second-longest-serving FBI director, behind J. Edgar Hoover. One of Mueller's main objections was to transform the Bureau, saying in October 2012: “I had expected to focus on areas familiar to me as a prosecutor: drug cases, white-collar criminal cases and violent crime."

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Robert Mueller Was Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease in 2021

Source: MEGA The lawyer was nominated by George W. Bush to head the FBI.

"We had to focus on long-term, strategic change. We had to enhance our intelligence capabilities and upgrade our technology. We had to build upon strong partnerships and forge new friendships, both here at home and abroad," he recalled. The lawyer was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2000 and underwent treatment for the illness in 2001. Due to the surgery, his Senate confirmation hearings to head the FBI were delayed several months. In August 2025, Mueller's family revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease four years earlier.

Robert Mueller Was Subpoenaed to Testify in the Jeffrey Epstein Investigation

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein was first investigated by the FBI in 2007.