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FBI Director Robert Mueller Dies at 81 as Donald Trump Praises His Demise: 'I'm Glad He's Dead'

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Source: MEGA

Former FBI director Robert Mueller died at the age of 81 on March 22 as Donald Trump praised his death.

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March 21 2026, Published 1:51 p.m. ET

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Former FBI director Robert Mueller has died at the age of 81.

"With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away last night. His family asks that their privacy be respected," his family said in a statement to The New York Times on March 21.

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump blasted Robert Mueller shortly after his death.

Mueller passed on from unknown circumstances on Friday evening, with Donald Trump praising the FBI's head honcho's demise on Truth Social.

"Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!" the president, 79, rejoiced.

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Robert Mueller Headed the FBI From 2001 Until 2013

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Robert Mueller was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2000.

Mueller was the leader of the FBI from 2001 to 2013 and served as a special counsel investigating Russian involvement in the 2016 election. He brought criminal charges against six of Trump's allies at the time.

He was nominated by former president George W. Bush shortly before the September 11 attacks and was the second-longest-serving FBI director, behind J. Edgar Hoover.

One of Mueller's main objections was to transform the Bureau, saying in October 2012: “I had expected to focus on areas familiar to me as a prosecutor: drug cases, white-collar criminal cases and violent crime."

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Robert Mueller Was Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease in 2021

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Source: MEGA

The lawyer was nominated by George W. Bush to head the FBI.

"We had to focus on long-term, strategic change. We had to enhance our intelligence capabilities and upgrade our technology. We had to build upon strong partnerships and forge new friendships, both here at home and abroad," he recalled.

The lawyer was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2000 and underwent treatment for the illness in 2001. Due to the surgery, his Senate confirmation hearings to head the FBI were delayed several months.

In August 2025, Mueller's family revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease four years earlier.

Robert Mueller Was Subpoenaed to Testify in the Jeffrey Epstein Investigation

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Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein was first investigated by the FBI in 2007.

"Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the summer of 2021. He retired from the practice of law at the end of that year. He taught at his law school alma mater during the fall of both 2021 and 2022, and he retired at the end of 2022," their statement said. "His family asks that his privacy be respected."

His speech and mobility reportedly was affected by the illness. As a result of his health issues, House Oversight Committee lawmakers opted to drop their request to have him testify as part of their investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Mueller also oversaw the FBI during their 2007 case into the s-- trafficker's crimes.

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