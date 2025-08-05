Politics Jeffrey Epstein Bombshell: Pedophile Remained a Member at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club for 1 Year After 2006 Prostitution Charge Source: MEGA Donald Trump was friends with Jeffrey Epstein before he was accused of trafficking minors. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 5 2025, Published 9:26 a.m. ET

New details have emerged regarding Jeffrey Epstein's former friendship with Donald Trump — and it doesn't seem to match the president's timeline of their falling out in the 2000s. While Trump claimed he severed ties with Epstein in 2000 after kicking the late pedophile out of his Mar-a-Lago club for being a "creep" and "stealing" his employees, alleged membership records show the disgraced financier's time at the swanky estate didn't come to an end until October 2007. Epstein was notably indicted by a Florida grand jury and surrendered at the Palm Beach precinct in July 2006. He was charged with one count of soliciting prostitution and accused shortly after of engaging in sexual contact with minors. This means there was a 15-month time period where the later-convicted s-- offender remained a Mar-a-Lago member after he was charged for prostitution.

Was Jeffrey Epstein a Member at Mar-a-Lago Longer Than Donald Trump Claims?

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein reportedly remained a member at Mar-a-Lago until 2007.

The findings were revealed in the footnotes of the book The Grifter’s Club: Trump, Mar-a-Lago, and the Selling of the Presidency. Written by Miami Herald journalists Sarah Blaskey, Caitlin Ostroff, Nicholas Nehamas, and Jay Weaver, the group of reporters explained, "the authors viewed a membership list showing that Epstein’s account had been closed," noting: "Membership log shows his account at the club was closed in October 2007." At the time, Page Six spoke to a source about why Epstein was banned from Mar-a-Lago, to which the insider spilled: "He would use the spa to try to procure girls. But one of them, a masseuse about 18 years old, he tried to get her to do things. Her father found out about it and went absolutely apes---. Epstein's not allowed back."

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein was charged with prostitution in 2006.

Among the young females Epstein recruited from Trump's private club was Virginia Giuffre — one of the late pedophile's most outspoken accuser who committed suicide earlier this year. In a 2009 court filing, Giuffre’s attorney Bradley Edwards claimed Epstein was banned by Trump from Mar-a-Lago "because Epstein sexually assaulted an underage girl at the club," according to Page Six article.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club in 2000.

In 2006, Epstein was accused of "fondling and — in one case — having s-- with underage girls whom he paid for massages," in a report by the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The article urged detectives to charge Epstein with "four counts of committing an unlawful s-- act on a minor and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation." It's unclear whether Epstein paid a visit to Mar-a-Lago while on bail after his indictment or if his membership just remained active.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's administration is being criticized over their handling of the Epstein files.