FBI Whistleblower Says Kash Patel's Rushed Review of Epstein Files Risks Mistakes That Could 'Destroy People’s Lives'
Oct. 27 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
An FBI whistleblower claimed Kash Patel pressured agency staff to speed up their review of the Jeffrey Epstein files under the threat of being fired. The whistleblower warned that any serious mistakes in the review could expose victims and put lives at risk.
The allegations came to light on Tuesday, October 27, in internal FBI correspondence obtained via a FOIA request.
Whistleblower Details Alleged Pressure
An unidentified official from the FBI’s Information Management Division filed a complaint in March 2025 regarding the handling of thousands of sensitive documents relating to the late convicted s-- offender.
According to the complaint, the FBI director threatened to fire staff who didn't meet a deadline that the staffer described as "made-up."
The whistleblower was concerned the hurried assignment could also be used as an excuse to fire people and put the blame on them for failures elsewhere in the DOJ.
Fears for Epstein Victims
Of particular concern was the treatment of names and other details that could reveal the identities of survivors.
The employee claimed reviewers had been told to leave any information that could be used to identify victims unredacted in an effort to protect them from harassment.
They also warned that personal information relating to FBI agents, other employees and their families was not being adequately protected.
The whistleblower warned that a rushed deadline "will lead to mistakes that could destroy people’s lives."
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Complaint Reached Justice Department Watchdog
The complaint was sent to the FBI’s Office of Integrity and Compliance, which in turn referred the allegations to the Justice Department's inspector general.
In an email dated March 24, 2025, Assistant Director Catherine Sheehan Bruno stated that the allegations had to be reported. The next day, an FBI lawyer stated that the whistleblower was willing to identify themselves to investigators.
The FBI subsequently closed its internal case. The released records don't indicate whether the inspector general opened an investigation, nor do they indicate that any employees were fired as a result of the review.
Earlier Release Exposed Survivors
The warning has taken on new relevance in the wake of the Justice Department releasing millions of Epstein-related records in January 2026, which inadvertently revealed identifying details of survivors.
One of them was Marina Lacerda, whose name popped up in at least 46 unredacted documents. She went on to describe online harassment and bullying directed at her daughter.
The Daily Beast reported that around 1,000 FBI employees were assigned to the review and that $851,344 was spent on overtime between March 17 and March 22, 2025.
PunchUp contacted the FBI, the Department of Justice, and its inspector general for comment. The inspector general's office declined to confirm or deny an investigation, while neither the FBI nor the DOJ responded.