FBI Whistleblower Says Kash Patel's Rushed Review of Epstein Files Risks Mistakes That Could 'Destroy People’s Lives'

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An FBI whistleblower claimed Kash Patel pressured agency staff to speed up their review of the Jeffrey Epstein files under the threat of being fired. The whistleblower warned that any serious mistakes in the review could expose victims and put lives at risk. The allegations came to light on Tuesday, October 27, in internal FBI correspondence obtained via a FOIA request.

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Whistleblower Details Alleged Pressure

Source: MEGA Kash Patel allegedly threatened staff over handling of Epstein files.

An unidentified official from the FBI’s Information Management Division filed a complaint in March 2025 regarding the handling of thousands of sensitive documents relating to the late convicted s-- offender. According to the complaint, the FBI director threatened to fire staff who didn't meet a deadline that the staffer described as "made-up." The whistleblower was concerned the hurried assignment could also be used as an excuse to fire people and put the blame on them for failures elsewhere in the DOJ.

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Fears for Epstein Victims

Source: MEGA The whistleblower expressed concern for Epstein victims.

Of particular concern was the treatment of names and other details that could reveal the identities of survivors. The employee claimed reviewers had been told to leave any information that could be used to identify victims unredacted in an effort to protect them from harassment. They also warned that personal information relating to FBI agents, other employees and their families was not being adequately protected. The whistleblower warned that a rushed deadline "will lead to mistakes that could destroy people’s lives."

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Complaint Reached Justice Department Watchdog

Source: MEGA The complaint reached the DOJ office.

The complaint was sent to the FBI’s Office of Integrity and Compliance, which in turn referred the allegations to the Justice Department's inspector general. In an email dated March 24, 2025, Assistant Director Catherine Sheehan Bruno stated that the allegations had to be reported. The next day, an FBI lawyer stated that the whistleblower was willing to identify themselves to investigators. The FBI subsequently closed its internal case. The released records don't indicate whether the inspector general opened an investigation, nor do they indicate that any employees were fired as a result of the review.

Earlier Release Exposed Survivors

Source: MEGA The DOJ released the unredacted names of some Epstein victims.