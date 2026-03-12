or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein
OK LogoNEWS

Jeffrey Epstein Survivor Says Her Brain 'Blocked' Memories of Being Raped by Disgraced Financier

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

A victim of Jeffrey Epstein explained her traumatized brain ‘blocked’ out memories of being raped by the disgraced financier.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 12 2026, Published 7:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A victim of Jeffrey Epstein revealed the trauma she experienced with the disgraced financier caused her brain to "block" out the memory of her rape.

Marina Lacerda – known as Minor Victim-1 in legal documents – revealed in an interview with a news outlet on Thursday, March 12, that she was shocked to hear other victims talk about being raped by Epstein until one of them reminded her that she had also been raped.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein Victim Didn't Remember Being Raped

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of A victim of Jeffrey Epstein claimed her brain 'blocked' memories of her being raped by the disgraced financier.
Source: MEGA

A victim of Jeffrey Epstein claimed her brain 'blocked' memories of her being raped by the disgraced financier.

"I was completely in shock when I found out they were raped. And I had turned around to Jane Doe, who is my friend, and I came home and said, 'Oh my G--. I just heard so many stories and I'm in shocked. I can't believe Jeffrey Epstein raped these girls,'" she recounted. "And I said, 'He would never do this to us.' ... She turned around and said, 'Are you okay?'"

Lacerda replied that she was fine, but her friend then surprised her with startling news.

"'Not only did Jeffrey Epstein rape you, but he would line us up in the room and have us watch you and tell us that this is the way that you are a good girl,'" Lacerda recalled her friend telling her.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein Victim Trauma 'Blocked' Memories

Photo of Marina Lacerda didn't remember being raped by Jeffrey Epstein until she was reminded by another victim.
Source: MEGA

Marina Lacerda didn't remember being raped by Jeffrey Epstein until she was reminded by another victim.

Lacerda claimed that the trauma she suffered at the hands of Epstein "blocked" the memories in her brain.

"Like it blocks it off. And it did that to me to the point where I couldn't remember what this man did to me," she said. "I don't remember that. Sometimes I wonder, 'Is that a good thing or a bad thing?'"

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Marina Lacerda Claimed Her Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein 'Fell Apart' As She Got Older

Photo of Marina Lacerda said as she got older, Jeffrey Epstein became less interested in her.
Source: MEGA

Marina Lacerda said as she got older, Jeffrey Epstein became less interested in her.

Lacerda said she grew apart from Epstein when she was 17 years old and found a job at a coffee shop. She claimed her relationship with Epstein fizzled out when he told her she wasn't "fun anymore."

"I'm not young anymore. I'm now shaving. I am now wearing makeup. That is not something Jeffrey Epstein liked," she told the outlet. "So he stopped calling me. I stopped calling him and that's how we fell apart."

Jeffrey Epstein Died Behind Bars

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019.

Epstein was initially investigated for his crimes in 2005 and pleaded guilty three years later to soliciting a minor, serving just 13 months in a Palm Beach County jail with generous work-release privileges.

Years of civil suits and dozens of previously unheard victims came forward, leading to his 2019 arrest at a New Jersey airport on federal s-- trafficking charges. He was denied bail and died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell weeks later.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.