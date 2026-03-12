Jeffrey Epstein Survivor Says Her Brain 'Blocked' Memories of Being Raped by Disgraced Financier
March 12 2026, Published 7:01 p.m. ET
A victim of Jeffrey Epstein revealed the trauma she experienced with the disgraced financier caused her brain to "block" out the memory of her rape.
Marina Lacerda – known as Minor Victim-1 in legal documents – revealed in an interview with a news outlet on Thursday, March 12, that she was shocked to hear other victims talk about being raped by Epstein until one of them reminded her that she had also been raped.
Jeffrey Epstein Victim Didn't Remember Being Raped
"I was completely in shock when I found out they were raped. And I had turned around to Jane Doe, who is my friend, and I came home and said, 'Oh my G--. I just heard so many stories and I'm in shocked. I can't believe Jeffrey Epstein raped these girls,'" she recounted. "And I said, 'He would never do this to us.' ... She turned around and said, 'Are you okay?'"
Lacerda replied that she was fine, but her friend then surprised her with startling news.
"'Not only did Jeffrey Epstein rape you, but he would line us up in the room and have us watch you and tell us that this is the way that you are a good girl,'" Lacerda recalled her friend telling her.
Jeffrey Epstein Victim Trauma 'Blocked' Memories
Lacerda claimed that the trauma she suffered at the hands of Epstein "blocked" the memories in her brain.
"Like it blocks it off. And it did that to me to the point where I couldn't remember what this man did to me," she said. "I don't remember that. Sometimes I wonder, 'Is that a good thing or a bad thing?'"
- FBI Interviewed Woman Who Accused Donald Trump of Assaulting Her When She Was 13 Years Old on 4 Separate Occasions in 2019
- Jeffrey Epstein Made Bedroom Floor Of Mattresses So Victims Could Sleep At His Feet
- Lawsuit Alleges Jeffrey Epstein Trafficked & Abused A Russian Woman For Years As Recently As Shortly Before His 2019 Arrest
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Marina Lacerda Claimed Her Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein 'Fell Apart' As She Got Older
Lacerda said she grew apart from Epstein when she was 17 years old and found a job at a coffee shop. She claimed her relationship with Epstein fizzled out when he told her she wasn't "fun anymore."
"I'm not young anymore. I'm now shaving. I am now wearing makeup. That is not something Jeffrey Epstein liked," she told the outlet. "So he stopped calling me. I stopped calling him and that's how we fell apart."
Jeffrey Epstein Died Behind Bars
Epstein was initially investigated for his crimes in 2005 and pleaded guilty three years later to soliciting a minor, serving just 13 months in a Palm Beach County jail with generous work-release privileges.
Years of civil suits and dozens of previously unheard victims came forward, leading to his 2019 arrest at a New Jersey airport on federal s-- trafficking charges. He was denied bail and died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell weeks later.