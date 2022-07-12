How One Young Entrepreneur, Felix Levine, Started His Career Through A Podcast

Levine never limited his podcast to any genre because his focus has always been on people's unique journeys. His list of guests comprises a mixed bag of people from different fields and careers. It includes sports personalities, entrepreneurs, influencers, rappers, best-selling authors, and John Gotti Sr.’s former mob hitman, John Alite. Perhaps most interestingly, Levine has used some of the people he’s met on his show to create business relationships as well. “I actually invested in one of the startups, The Zone, after their CEO, Ivan Tchatchouwou was a guest on my show. I’m actually currently in talks with a few other early stage startups I could potentially invest in, but all of these relationships have either come because they were a guest on my show, or because we’ve had some relationship that likely would’ve never happened if I hadn’t started my show.” Although Levine is still figuring out some of his next moves, there seems to be a plethora of options on the table. As he says “Honestly, I have no idea what the next few years hold for me. I will 100% continue to grow my show, but I also love sports and would love to get involved in either the executive or talent side there. I love everything that has to do with business as well, so I kind of hope to be able to involve myself with a host of different projects at the same time. That’s when my juices are really flowing. That’s what truly excites me.”

Although Levine is exploring all of his career options, his passion for podcasts remains unchanged. He is planning to interview more interesting personalities with intriguing stories and even open up his own studio shortly, as by his words, “I want to take everything to the next level. I’m only 22, man. What motivates me is that I’ve only ever done this while being a full-time student in college. Imagine what I could do now.”