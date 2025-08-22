'Fast X: Part 2': Everything to Know About the Final 'Fast & Furious' Film — Including the Return of Paul Walker's Character and Release Date
What Will 'Fast X: Part 2' Be All About?
Fast & Furious fans should buckle up as the final film in the saga, Fast X: Part 2, is about to go full throttle!
The official synopsis for Fast X: Part 2 has yet to be revealed, but lead star Vin Diesel said the final installment "will go back to the roots of the franchise" two decades after the film series began dominating big screens.
Director Louis Leterrier, on the other hand, previously said the finale would make everyone "cry" since it would be "a sad one."
"In my mind, they're modern saints. At the end, Dante says, 'There's two ways a person becomes a saint: Either they pull off a miracle, or they sacrifice themselves for the greater good.' So yes, you're going to cry. There are some tears in your future, let me tell you," he told Entertainment Weekly.
Who Will Be in the Cast of 'Fast X: Part 2'?
Diesel will reprise his role as Dom and face Jason Momoa's Dante, the son of Fast Five villain Hernan Reyes.
His longtime Fast & Furious costar Michelle Rodriguez is also expected to return alongside Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Brie Larson, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham and Charlize Theron.
How Will Paul Walker's Character Be Featured in the Final 'Fast & Furious' Film?
- 'We're Never Gonna Say Goodbye': 'F9' Star Tyrese Gibson Reveals His Thoughts On A 'Fast & Furious' Spinoff For Roman
- 'There Can Only Be One Alpha': John Cena Comments on 'Rumors' About Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's 'Fast & Furious' Beef
- Jordana Brewster Says Marrying Mason Morfit Has Been 'Game-Changing': 'We're Madly in Love'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While at FuelFest in Pomona, Calif., on June 28, Diesel teased fans by announcing the appearance of the late Paul Walker's character in the final Fast & Furious film.
Revealing the three conditions he gave the studio, he told the crowd, "First, is to bring the franchise back to L.A.! The second thing was to return to the car culture, to the street racing. The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O'Conner [Walker's character]."
Walker began playing the protagonist in the original 2001 film. He appeared posthumously in 2015's Furious 7, which premiered years after he died in a car crash in November 2013.
When Will the Final 'Fast & Furious' Film Be Released?
Fast X: Part 2 will hit theaters in April 2027, Diesel revealed at FuelFest.
Will 'Fast X: Part 2' Really Be the Final 'Fast & Furious' Film?
Rumors have long suggested that Fast X: Part 2 will be the franchise's final entry. Still, Diesel previously revealed Universal Pictures requested a trilogy to end the saga, beginning with Fast X.
"It's a really good question. As filmmakers, though, you want to allow people to enjoy the film without tipping the hat too much," he told Fandango at the Fast X premiere in Rome. "I can say this: going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this can be a two-parter. And after the studio saw this part one, they said 'could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?'"