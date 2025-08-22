'Fast X: Part 2': Everything to Know About the Final 'Fast & Furious' Film — Including the Return of Paul Walker's Character and Release Date

According to Vin Diesel, 'Fast X: Part 2' will see the reunion of his character, Dom, and Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner.

'Fast X: Part 2' will reportedly be the last film in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise.

Fast & Furious fans should buckle up as the final film in the saga, Fast X: Part 2, is about to go full throttle!

The official synopsis for Fast X: Part 2 has yet to be revealed, but lead star Vin Diesel said the final installment "will go back to the roots of the franchise" two decades after the film series began dominating big screens.

Director Louis Leterrier, on the other hand, previously said the finale would make everyone "cry" since it would be "a sad one."

"In my mind, they're modern saints. At the end, Dante says, 'There's two ways a person becomes a saint: Either they pull off a miracle, or they sacrifice themselves for the greater good.' So yes, you're going to cry. There are some tears in your future, let me tell you," he told Entertainment Weekly.