Head Injuries, Spine Trauma & A Car Engulfed In Flames: Inside The Mysteries Of Paul Walker's Tragic Death
The Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker shot to fame for his role as Brian O'Connor in the beloved action film franchise, but his journey to stardom abruptly ended when the actor was tragically killed in a shocking car accident alongside business partner Roger Rodas in late 2013.
As new details emerge, fans and medical experts alike continue to unravel the mysteries of Walker's sudden passing.
"I can see from the crash investigation reports that both Paul and Roger were wearing their seatbelts and that they were securely fastened. All the car's airbags had also been deployed correctly," Dr. Michael Hunter shares in a sneak peek of REELZ's upcoming documentary Autopsy: Paul Walker.
"Yet Roger Rodas' autopsy report reveals he died instantly of severe blunt head, neck and chest trauma as a result of multiple impacts," he continues.
Hunter also notes that while Walker suffered several severe fractures to his body, including his ribs, pelvis, arms, jaw and spine, "his autopsy suggests that before the car was engulfed in flames, he was still clinging to life."
However, it's not only the medical reports that leave questions unanswered. Many close family and friends were left confused how two skilled drivers could have gotten into such a horrific accident.
"It's not a difficult corner," automotive journalist and Walker's friend, Matt Farah, explains in the upcoming doc. "It's not a blind corner."
"With two people with the automotive experience of Paul and Roger, it's unfathomable, at least in mind, that this would have been a case of driver error," adds Paul Townsend, another of Walker's friends.
The horrifying accident occurred on November 30, 2013, after Rodas picked up the Into The Blue actor from an event in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT. Mere seconds after leaving, Rodas reportedly lost control of the sports car while going around 100 miles per hour and crashed into a curb, a street lamp and a tree before the vehicle erupted in flames.
