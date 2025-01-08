'Hydrants Are Down': Firefighters Running Out of Water as Wildfires Rip Through Los Angeles

According to firefighters, "The hydrants are down ... water supply just dropped."

"There's no water in the fire hydrants," Billionaire L.A. developer and former commissioner of the city's water board, Rick Caruso, told the Los Angeles Times. "The firefighters are there and there's nothing they can do — we've got neighborhoods burning, homes burning, and businesses burning. … It should never happen."

Caruso said the problem stems from the reservoirs that feed the neighborhood's hydrants.

"This is a window into a systemic problem of the city — not only of mismanagement, but our infrastructure is old," Caruso explained.