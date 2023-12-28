'Bro Got No Taste': Barack Obama Faces Backlash After Sharing His Favorite Movies of 2023
Barack Obama marches to the beat of his own drum when it comes to his choice in entertainment.
On Wednesday, December 27, the 44th president of the United States sparked criticism when he shared his favorite movies of 2023.
"Earlier this year, writers and actors went on strike to advocate for better working conditions and protections," Obama began.
"It led to important changes that will transform the industry for the better. Here are some films that reflect their hard work over the last year—including some like Rustin, American Symphony, and Leave the World Behind that we were proud to release through @HGMedia. What films did I miss?" he added, referencing his and Michelle Obama’s production company, which was involved with the aforementioned flicks.
On top of the movies made by the famous couple’s business, the former senator gave The Holdovers, Blackberry, Oppenheimer, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Monster, Past Lives, Air, Polite Society and A Thousand and One a shout out.
In response to the upload, the public slammed the Democratic politician for leaving out some of the biggest movies of the year, including Greta Gerwig’s, Barbie.
“Barbie missed the cut :(,” one user penned, while another added, “Not a Barbie girl in a Barbie world I see.”
Others dissed Barack’s choices overall, with one user saying, "Travesty," while another noted, "Bro got no taste."
An additional hater wrote, “Never heard of any of them.”
However, not everyone had negative comments about the list, as many fans agreed with the 62-year-old's picks.
“Those are good and meaningful movies,” one person said, while another penned, “These are my favorite movies.”
While Barack has changed his focus to producing media in recent years, the father-of-two recently made headlines when 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump accidentally said he was still commander-in-chief.
On November 12, while speaking in Claremont, NH, Donald began by talking about Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, to the large crowd.
“Very tough, strong guy. Viktor Orban, did anybody ever hear him?” he asked.
Trump continued: “Probably, you know, considered very powerful, very powerful within his country and outside of his country, not exactly loved by some of the European nations, because he does this thing. He didn’t allow millions of people to invade his country. He allowed nobody to invade the zero zero. He had nobody. So he doesn’t have crime and he doesn’t have the problems that they’re having in other countries where millions of people who are allowed to go in.”
“But they were interviewing him two weeks ago and they said, ‘What would you advise President Obama? The whole world seems to be exploding and imploding,’” he added, wrongfully naming Barack as president instead of Joe Biden.
“It’s very simple. He should immediately resign and they should replace him with President Trump, who kept the world safe,” the 77-year-old noted, refusing to address his mistake.