NEWS Who Needs a Barber? FKA Twigs Fans Gush Over Singer's 'Stunning' Hairdo After She Shaved Her Own Head — Watch Source: MEGA/@fkatwigs/Instagram FKA Twigs shaved off the sides of her head to create a mohawk.

FKA Twigs is her own barber. On Wednesday, January 15, the singer, 37, shared a video of herself shaving her head into her well-known “skullet” style.

The clip featured the star in a nude tank top as she took an electric razor to the sides of her head. The “Cellophane” artist then held up her remaining long locks as she posed for the camera. “Eusexua fresh,” the Grammy-nominated vocalist penned, referencing her third studio album, Eusexua, which releases on Friday, January 24.

In response to the footage, fans gushed over Twig’s gorgeous look. “Skin is SMOOTH,” one person penned, referring to how the British native’s skin glowed in the sunshine.

Source: @fkatwigs/Instagram 'This is so unique and yet so iconic,' one person said of FKA Twigs hairdo.

“This is so unique and yet so iconic! There’s no one else in the world that gets involved with their art so much like you do💖,” another user wrote, while one more added, “WE’RE NOT WORTHY OF YOUR BEAUTY." “Absolutely stunning,” one more stated.

After posting the video, Twigs announced on Thursday, January 16, that she will be touring her new album around the world from March 8 to April 19. Twigs originally announced the release of the new music in September 2024 via Instagram post.

Source: @fkatwigs/Instagram FKA Twigs captioned her video 'eusexua fresh,' referencing her upcoming album, Eusexua.

“EUSEXUA has been my practice for the years that it has been in creation. It is my opus and truly feels like a pin at the center of the core of my artist. EUSEXUA was birthed in chicken scratch, written on the back of my hand in a toilet at a rave in Prague, ‘This room of fools WE MAKE SOMETHING TOGETHER’ and we do. We rave, we sweat, we kiss, we make love to the booming thud of culture,” she penned at the time. “EUSEXUA is a practice. EUSEXUA is a state of being. EUSEXUA is the pinnacle of human experience,” Twigs added.

Source: @fkatwigs/Instagram FKA Twigs' skin glowed in the sunlight during her haircut video.