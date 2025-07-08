Kelly Clarkson Facing 'Emotional' and 'Physical Distress' That Led to Vegas Show Cancellations, Source Reveals: 'She's on Thin Ice'
Kelly Clarkson just wants to "breakaway."
An insider revealed what led the pop star, 43, to cancel her Las Vegas residency minutes before showtime on Friday, July 4.
Kelly Clarkson's Vocal Issues
According to the source, she broke the news to her fans just 90 minutes prior to the time she was set to take the stage due to vocal issues.
"She belts out every single note. She’s an incredibly powerful singer, but it takes its toll on her vocal cords and she’s come incredibly close to needing surgery before," the source dished. "She cannot risk damaging her cords further – she’s on thin ice."
Kelly Clarkson's Personal Battles
Clarkson — who split from her husband of nine years, Brandon Blackstock, in 2022 — has also had her fair share of personal struggles, which may have led to the unexpected cancellations as well.
"Kelly’s personal life is so insanely complicated...Kelly is fighting some serious hidden battles that very few people are privy to...it’s a source of emotional and therefore physical distress for her," a second insider revealed.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kelly Clarkson Explains Vegas Show Cancellations
"We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans," the "Stronger" singer wrote on Instagram. "I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars. The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve."
Clarkson continued, "The show is truly incredible. The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong. I can’t wait to be back next weekend and show y’all what we’ve been working on."
Is Kelly Clarkson Leaving 'The Kelly Clarkson Show’?
The musician missed 10 episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show in March due to personal matters.
"She knows her limits, even on The Voice, when she was working so hard, she knew when she needed a refresh – that’s what you’re seeing now," another insider shared. "She is a very feeling, sensitive person, as you see on the talk show, and that’s both in her personal and professional life."
Clarkson is rumored to potentially be leaving her talk show in 2026 after a slew of other stars covered for her in the spring, including Andy Cohen, Wanda Sykes and Brooke Shields.