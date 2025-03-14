Flavor Flav Is Coming Back to Reality TV — But Not for 'The Flavor of Love': 'I've Been There, Done That'
Flavor Flav will be back on your TV screens soon — but with something totally new and exciting.
Speaking exclusively to OK! about his partnership with 5-hour Energy for daylight saving time, the famed rapper teases his upcoming reality television show while squashing rumors about his speculated return to The Flavor of Love for a reboot.
"When it comes down to The Flavor of Love reboot, if it does get rebooted, it won't be Flavor Flav rebooting," the "Fight the Power" hitmaker reveals. "I'm coming back to reality TV, but I'm coming back with a whole new, different show."
As we ask what this new series will entail, the 65-year-old admits, "I never got my high school diploma."
"So, I'm going back to high school to get my diploma and I'm going to put that on television. It's called Old School With Flavor Flav. That's going to be my new TV show," he excitedly spills.
The Flavor of Love still has a soft spot in his heart, however, as he explains: "I've been there, I've done thatI had a lot of fun. I'm the one that shaped and molded reality TV."
Aside from blessing fans with a new binge-worthy gig, Flavor Flav also says he's releasing new tunes.
"Me and my partner Chuck D, we got some new music getting ready to come at you guys," he shares while manifesting a future collab with his favorite pop star Taylor Swift.
"I would love to do a song with Taylor one day in the future," Flavor Flav notes. "It would be a dream come true."
Let's not forget Flavor Flav is "King Swifty," after all.
"I didn't get that name from Taylor. I got it from the Swifties. The Swifties, they see how hard I go in for Taylor," he gushes. "I love who she is. I love the music that she writes. I love the songs that she comes up with."
"Not only that, but also I'm very, very proud of her relationship that she has with Travis [Kelce]. I hope it goes the longest way," he adds of the "Bad Blood" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end — who went public with their relationship in September 2023.
"I'm very proud. I'm just proud of her. She's one of the most important artists of our time," he declares.
As for his latest partnership with 5-hour Energy, OK! had the chance to put their energy shots to the test with Flavor Flav himself — and let's just say it was a much-needed pick me up!
"I find myself reaching for it when I feel a little tired. When I feel like my blood is running low, when I feel like the eye is a little low. I just sip on it, you know?" he rhymes. "I don't take the whole shot. I just walk around sipping on it. It keeps you upbeat."