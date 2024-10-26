or
Flavor Flav Wants to Officiate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding If They Ever Get Married: 'I'm Happy for My Girl'

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce; picture of Flavor Flav.
Source: MEGA

Flavor Flav wants to be the 'preacher' at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding!

Oct. 26 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Flavor Flav wants to be the one to tell Travis Kelce he may now kiss the bride.

The famed rapper — and OG Swiftie — praises Taylor Swift's boyfriend while gushing over the pop star during an exclusive interview with OK! about his partnership with Old Spice in promotion of the brand's total body deodorant.

Source: MEGA

Flavor Flav says he's so 'happy' to see Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in love.

"I'm happy for Taylor. She found the love of her life [and] I think Travis Kelce found the love of his life," Flavor Flav, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr., declares of Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs star — who went public with their relationship in September 2023. "I’m wishing them the longest and happiest relationship ever."

"I’m hoping one day if they do decide to get married I want to be the preacher," the 65-year-old admits regarding his dream to officiate Swift and Kelce's vows.

Source: MEGA

Flavor Flav presented the Best Collaboration award to Swift and Post Malone at the MTV VMAs.

The ultimate hypeman says he's "very proud of their relationship," but more importantly, "happy for my girl Taylor."

"Hopefully she won’t have to look any further or go through any more relationships," he notes before firing off a few iconic references to the pop star's songs.

Source: OK!

Flavor Flav speaks to OK! while promoting his partnership with Old Spice.

"With her and Travis Kelce, it’s good blood, not ‘Bad Blood,'" he jokes, adding: "With Travis Kelce, I think she had the best summer. I don’t think this was a 'Cruel Summer.'"

Flavor Flav was able to have Swift join him on stage at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards last month, where the rapper excitedly embraced the "Anti-Hero" singer with open arms after presenting the Best Collaboration award to Swift and Post Malone for their hit song "Fortnight."

Running into celebrities like Swift makes Flavor Flav want to ensure he is always smelling his best, as he never knows who he might bump into during his industry endeavors.

"When Old Spice asked me to partner with them, I was like, 'Wow, this is the greatest thing ever,'" he confesses. "Because everybody wants to — and should — smell good from they armpits all the way down to their feet, to their toes, you know what I'm saying?"

Flavor Flav proceeds to emphasize how important it is for him to "smell fresh" from his "arms to [his] toes."

"Just the whole body smelling fresh," he says. "Old Spice has been around for a minute. So I'm honored. I'm honored to be doing this campaign with them."

Source: Old Spice

Flavor Flav promotes Old Spice's Total Body Deodorant.

Aside from discussing Swift and Old Spice, Flavor Flav excitingly teases the potential for him to release new tunes.

"I think you guys are going to get a little bit more music from me this year and then a lot more for me next year," he hints.

One of Flavor Flav's latest releases includes his and Chuck D's hip hop group releasing "She Got Game," a spinoff of their 1998 song "He Got Game," which was also the name of Public Enemy's sixth studio album.

Flavor Flav explains the track was made in support of "women's sports and [female] athletes."

