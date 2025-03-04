Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Started Dating 'Months' Before Pop Star's First Appearances at Chiefs Games, Celebrity Neighbor Claims
When exactly did Travis Kelce win Taylor Swift's heart?
The timeline of the famous couple's relationship has been up for debate ever since the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end first went public with their romance in September 2023, however, Kelce's next-door neighbor recently hinted the pair started dating long before fans thought.
During a guest appearance on the "Social Game Podcast," Wes Bergmann — who lives in the same Leawood, Kan., neighborhood where Kelce purchased a $6 million mansion in 2023 — claimed to have secret knowledge about Swift and the NFL star "months" before her first appearance at a Chiefs game.
"I was like the first person to know about any of this stuff. I tried to tell [host Michele Fitzgerald] a long time ago. I was like, 'They’re together, just so you know' … but she didn’t believe me," The Challenge star insisted of Swift and Kelce — who previously lived in a $1 million home in the Briarcliff West neighborhood of Kansas City, located roughly 30 minutes from the area he now resides.
"She didn’t believe it. She was like, ‘She only goes for artists. I beat the validating of her showing up to games and stuff by like six months," Bergmann alleged.
Fitzgerald defended being doubtful, noting how the "Love Story" singer typically had gone for "scrawnier" "brooding artist"-type men rather than a "chivalrous, all-American football player."
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hung Out 'Several Times' in a 'Very Private Setting' Before Public Debut at Chiefs Game: Source
- Karma Is Her Boyfriend! Relive Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Cutest Moments of the Year: Photos
- Travis Kelce 'Truly Fell in Love' With Taylor Swift, Athlete 'Not Using Her for Fame'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bergmann continued to put Kelce on a pedestal, calling him the perfect "boy next door."
"He's an enigma — on one hand, he’s like this big, tough football player," the reality star praised. "On the other, he’s going to have about 12 Taylor Swift songs written about him."
It's unclear whether Bergmann had heard chatter around the neighborhood or if he actually witnessed Swift and Kelce together in the area.
While Bergmann's claims would date the start of Swift and Kelce's relationship to some time in March 2023, this timeline doesn't match the one the "All Too Well" singer herself provided during her interview with TIME later that same year.
Plus, after her breakup from Joe Alwyn was confirmed in April 2023, a source at the time said they split "a few weeks ago," and Swift was then linked romantically to Matty Healy until that May.
Swift claimed her relationship with Kelce began over the summer after the athlete attended her July concert and failed to hand her a friendship bracelet with his number on it. He later revealed the disappointing fail at shooting his shot during an episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.
"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h---," Taylor mentioned at the time. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple."