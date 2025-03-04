Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Started Dating 'Months' Before Pop Star's First Appearances at Chiefs Games, Celebrity Neighbor Claims

During a guest appearance on the "Social Game Podcast," Wes Bergmann — who lives in the same Leawood, Kan., neighborhood where Kelce purchased a $6 million mansion in 2023 — claimed to have secret knowledge about Swift and the NFL star "months" before her first appearance at a Chiefs game.

"I was like the first person to know about any of this stuff. I tried to tell [host Michele Fitzgerald] a long time ago. I was like, 'They’re together, just so you know' … but she didn’t believe me," The Challenge star insisted of Swift and Kelce — who previously lived in a $1 million home in the Briarcliff West neighborhood of Kansas City, located roughly 30 minutes from the area he now resides.