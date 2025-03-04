or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Taylor Swift
OK LogoCOUPLES

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Started Dating 'Months' Before Pop Star's First Appearances at Chiefs Games, Celebrity Neighbor Claims

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went public with their relationship in September 2023.

By:

March 4 2025, Published 1:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

When exactly did Travis Kelce win Taylor Swift's heart?

The timeline of the famous couple's relationship has been up for debate ever since the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end first went public with their romance in September 2023, however, Kelce's next-door neighbor recently hinted the pair started dating long before fans thought.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taylor swift started dating months before chiefs games
Source: MEGA

The lovebirds have been going strong for more than a year.

Article continues below advertisement

During a guest appearance on the "Social Game Podcast," Wes Bergmann — who lives in the same Leawood, Kan., neighborhood where Kelce purchased a $6 million mansion in 2023 — claimed to have secret knowledge about Swift and the NFL star "months" before her first appearance at a Chiefs game.

"I was like the first person to know about any of this stuff. I tried to tell [host Michele Fitzgerald] a long time ago. I was like, 'They’re together, just so you know' … but she didn’t believe me," The Challenge star insisted of Swift and Kelce — who previously lived in a $1 million home in the Briarcliff West neighborhood of Kansas City, located roughly 30 minutes from the area he now resides.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taylor swift started dating months before chiefs games
Source: MEGA

Wes Bergmann claimed he knew about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship for months before they went public.

Article continues below advertisement

"She didn’t believe it. She was like, ‘She only goes for artists. I beat the validating of her showing up to games and stuff by like six months," Bergmann alleged.

Fitzgerald defended being doubtful, noting how the "Love Story" singer typically had gone for "scrawnier" "brooding artist"-type men rather than a "chivalrous, all-American football player."

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taylor swift started dating months before chiefs games
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been extremely supportive of one another's careers.

Article continues below advertisement

Bergmann continued to put Kelce on a pedestal, calling him the perfect "boy next door."

"He's an enigma — on one hand, he’s like this big, tough football player," the reality star praised. "On the other, he’s going to have about 12 Taylor Swift songs written about him."

It's unclear whether Bergmann had heard chatter around the neighborhood or if he actually witnessed Swift and Kelce together in the area.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taylor swift started dating months before chiefs games
Source: MEGA

There is no exact confirmation as to when Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift officially started dating.

Article continues below advertisement

While Bergmann's claims would date the start of Swift and Kelce's relationship to some time in March 2023, this timeline doesn't match the one the "All Too Well" singer herself provided during her interview with TIME later that same year.

Plus, after her breakup from Joe Alwyn was confirmed in April 2023, a source at the time said they split "a few weeks ago," and Swift was then linked romantically to Matty Healy until that May.

Swift claimed her relationship with Kelce began over the summer after the athlete attended her July concert and failed to hand her a friendship bracelet with his number on it. He later revealed the disappointing fail at shooting his shot during an episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h---," Taylor mentioned at the time. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.