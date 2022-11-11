Florence Pugh & Zach Braff Prove There's No Bad Blood Between Them After Split As They Exchange Sweet Messages On Social Media

Still pals! Florence Pugh and Zach Braff showed they're on good terms after they split earlier this year.

On Thursday, November 10, the Scrubs alum posted an announcement about winning a Zoom call with his former costar and bestie Donald Faison.

"Bid on eBay for a 30 minute Zoom with @donald_aison and me. ALL proceeds go to build specially-designed homes for severely wounded veterans via Homes For Our Troops. LINK IN BIO!!!!!!" he wrote.