'Floribama Shore' Star Nilsa Prowant Confirms Cast Reunion 1 Month After Kirk Medas' Untimely Death

“I’ve got so many DMs,” Prowant told her TikTok followers. “So, me and my roommates are all getting back together again — and we’re gonna be cruising the deep blue sea. Aimee [ Elizabeth Hall ]’s finally gonna get to live her dream of being a princess goddess mermaid, which she already is, but she’s gonna be a full on princess goddess mermaid.”

“Candace [Rice] is gonna get over her fear of water,” Prowant continued. “Jeremiah [Buoni] and Gus [Smyrnios] are gonna be in the same room together. Codi [Butts]’ gonna bring out the soaring eagle. Matie [Breaux]’s joining us. I’m gonna be living my best life, taking a break from work to hang out with you guys on a four-day cruise on the Wonders of the Sea.”

“We’re gonna have specific events for people that are on the cruise with us,” she elaborated. “So, you’re gonna be cruising with us on the Wonders of the Sea, and we’re going to the Bahamas. I’m so excited. I think this is something that will bring us all together again in a really positive way, but also, we’re gonna make sure to document everything so everyone can join in on the fun.”