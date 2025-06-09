or
'Floribama Shore' Star Nilsa Prowant Confirms Cast Reunion 1 Month After Kirk Medas' Untimely Death

Composite photo of Nilsa Prowant and the 'Floribama Shore' cast.
Source: @nilsaprowant/TikTok; MTV

'Flobirama Shore' star Nilsa Prowant confirmed the cast is reuniting one month after Kirk Medas' untimely death.

By:

June 9 2025, Published 10:37 a.m. ET

In the wake of Floribama Shore star Kirk Medasuntimely death, his costar Nilsa Prowant confirmed the gang is officially reuniting.

“I’ve got so many DMs,” Prowant told her TikTok followers. “So, me and my roommates are all getting back together again — and we’re gonna be cruising the deep blue sea. Aimee [Elizabeth Hall]’s finally gonna get to live her dream of being a princess goddess mermaid, which she already is, but she’s gonna be a full on princess goddess mermaid.”

A 'Perfect' Idea

Source: @nilsaprowant/TikTok

Nilsa Prowant took to TikTok to share the exciting 'Floribama Shore' reunion news.

Candace [Rice] is gonna get over her fear of water,” Prowant continued. “Jeremiah [Buoni] and Gus [Smyrnios] are gonna be in the same room together. Codi [Butts]’ gonna bring out the soaring eagle. Matie [Breaux]’s joining us. I’m gonna be living my best life, taking a break from work to hang out with you guys on a four-day cruise on the Wonders of the Sea.”

“We’re gonna have specific events for people that are on the cruise with us,” she elaborated. “So, you’re gonna be cruising with us on the Wonders of the Sea, and we’re going to the Bahamas. I’m so excited. I think this is something that will bring us all together again in a really positive way, but also, we’re gonna make sure to document everything so everyone can join in on the fun.”

Photo of advertisement for the Wonder of the Seas cruise
Source: @aimeeelizbethhall/Instagram

Aimee Elizabeth Hall confirmed 'the gang is back together.'

Hall also shared the exciting reunion info on her Instagram, writing, “The gang is back together — Me, Nilsa, Candace, Mattie, Codi, Gus, and Jeremiah (with our brother Kirk riding with us in spirit)! 💃🍹 Come cruise, party, and make some unforgettable memories with us in the Bahamas 🌴🔥 Link’s in my bio — don’t say we didn’t warn ya 😏🚢.”

Kirk Medas' Death

Photo of Kirk Medas
Source: @aimeeelizabethhall/Instagram

Aimee Elizabeth Hall confirmed Kirk Medas died on May 2.

As OK! reported, Medas passed away on May 2 at the age of 33 after fighting for his life in the intensive care unit.

“We lost our brother, our best friend, our heart — Kirk. I was at the beach when I felt it. Before the call even came, a dolphin kept coming up to me, as if to say goodbye. Kirk and I shared a love for dolphins and the ocean, and in that moment, I just knew," Hall wrote, adding the world feels “a little dimmer without him."

Photo of Candace Rice, Codi Butts, Aimee Elizabeth Hall and Nilsa Prowant
Source: @thisiscandacerenee/Instagram

'Floribama Shore' has been off the air since 2022.

When Medas entered the hospital, he had a severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis and ended up on a ventilator.

Floribama Shore went off the air in 2022 after Season 4. While some footage was rumored to have been shot at Prowant’s wedding, presumably for a fifth season, nothing ever aired.

